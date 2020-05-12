Gower College Swansea is the leading A Level College in Wales (UK) with a reputation for Oxbridge success.

Our Oxbridge programme has been running for more than two decades, providing students with the best possible preparation for acceptance to Oxford, Cambridge and other Russell Group universities. Gower College Swansea is partnered with New College, Oxford and Churchill College, Cambridge.

The Oxbridge online summer programme is a two-week course, designed for academically ambitious students who wish to progress to one of the UK’s leading higher education institutions, including either Oxford or Cambridge (known collectively as Oxbridge in the UK), or other top universities such as London School of Economics, Imperial College London and Durham University.

The course is suitable for pre-GCSE or pre-A Level students (ages 14-18) and will provide students with an insight and overview into these prestigious universities. It will also equip students with essential knowledge relating to the Oxbridge application process.

The programme includes 1.5 hours per day of interactive, online tutorials, plus additional academic content to be completed independently.

Topics covered include:

Insight into the structure and nature of the two institutions, including Oxbridge’s unique teaching system and the nature of the collegiate system

What is Oxbridge really like? Busting the stereotypes and myths about these institutions

Life as an Oxbridge undergraduate, including the academic and social aspects of college life

The application process and what admissions tutors/fellows are looking for in a successful Oxbridge applicant

Advice and guidance on the importance of undertaking effective super-curricular exploration

Making a UCAS application and writing a personal statement

Critical thinking workshops and admissions test/assessment preparation

Preparation for an Oxbridge interview.

Each interactive session will not only develop students’ essential knowledge of Oxbridge and its processes, but will also foster the academic skills crucial to a successful Oxbridge application, including intellectual flexibility, academic curiosity, critical thinking and problem solving.

Deadline for applications: 1 June 2020