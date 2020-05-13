 
Cardiff and Vale College student Ellie is delivering essential front line service on the maternity ward

Ellie Clark, an Access to Nursing and Midwifery student @CAVC has returned to the #NHS front line, working full-time on the maternity ward of the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.

Having worked on the ward three years ago as a Healthcare Assistant, the 22-year-old from Llantwit Major went part-time while she was studying at CAVC. But when the Coronavirus pandemic forced the UK into lockdown Ellie returned to working full-time in March.

Ellie’s duties include supporting mothers and new-born babies on the antenatal and postnatal ward, and assisting in the operating theatre on the labour ward.

“Due to the unforeseen circumstances of the pandemic outbreak I returned to the Midwifery Department on full-time hours from March,” Ellie said. “With the increase in demand for staff I had to prioritise my job and stand shoulder to shoulder with my work family in order to combat this terrible virus.

“Although it is a scary and uncertain period in time, myself and my work colleagues are adamant that we will make sure all families that come through the doors have the most wondrous birthing experience possible.”

For the past year Ellie has been working part-time at the hospital, alongside her studies at CAVC.

“Juggling work commitments and College has been challenging at times, however I am grateful to have had support in all aspects of my professional and personal life,” she said.

Ellie completes her Access to Nursing to Midwifery course at CAVC this year and is progressing on to university. Her goal is to become a midwife.

“Without my wonderful tutors, phenomenal classmates, inspirational work colleagues and my loving family I wouldn’t have the courage to have made this step towards university,” she said. “I’m very much looking forward to starting university in September – I can’t believe it’s finally my turn to be a Midwifery student!”

If you are interested in studying an Access to Nursing and Midwifery course at Cardiff and Vale College, register here for the CAVC 24/7 Virtual Open Day where you can access course information and ask questions at a time most convenient to you.

