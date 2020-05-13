 
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Prepare Students For Life

Details
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College leavers achieve better results in Higher Education qualifications compared to the average for Sixth Form Colleges and State Schools. This news comes after the Higher Education Statistics Agency (@ukHESA) published the latest tables confirming how well 2018/19 graduates, who previously studied at Barton Peveril, performed in their degrees.

Of the Barton Peveril students who progressed to University, 33.6% achieved a First Class Degree and 52.1% achieved an Upper Second Class Degree. The averages for the nation’s Sixth Form Colleges are 28.9% and 50.5%, respectively. State School students’ average grades were 28.1% and 50.0%, respectively.

This is a trend continued amongst Barton Peveril students who progressed to Russell Group Universities, the most sought after and high performing institutions in the country. In total, 90.4% of Barton Peveril alumni achieved a First Class or Upper Second Class degree compared to 88.2% of students from other Sixth Form Colleges and 87.6% from State Schools.

Over three quarters of Barton Peveril’s students, each year, will progress to Higher Education. The HESA tables indicate that Barton Peveril students are well equipped for their next stage and this is confirmed in the College’s recent success, winning the national Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) Award for Independent Learning. The College was recognised on a national level for enabling students of all abilities to work independently, both inside and outside of the classroom.

Speaking on the success of Barton Peveril alumni, at University, Principal Jonathan Prest said: 

"Our strategy at Barton Peveril for many years has been to offer students a really high quality preparation, not just for A levels and diplomas but for their future plans. Three quarters of our students move on to University and we believe we are especially good at getting them ready for life at University.  Each year data from Higher Education confirms this, so it was particularly good to receive the latest set of data for former Barton Peveril students completing their degrees in summer 2019 showing us outperforming other state funded sectors of the education system."

Student Myah Ojla, who is progressing to University after completing her studies this year, spoke highly of the College’s career support:

“Barton Peveril has profoundly supported me with my higher education goals and career goals. The Aspire Programme has had a tremendous impact on both my academic and extracurricular attainment because, by attending each weekly session, I have been able to explore subjects and careers which I had never considered before, as well as being informed about fantastic opportunities. 

The careers service at Barton Peveril is also amazing. It is very easy to book a careers appointment and the advice provided in these meetings is invaluable. I am also extremely grateful to have been assigned with a personal mentor to aid me with applying to the most competitive universities internationally.”

