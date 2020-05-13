University is more than the place you gain your qualifications – it’s where you explore who you really are

@DerbyUni - A University of celebrating you

University is so much more than the place where you gain your qualifications – it’s where you will be able to explore who you really are and reach your full potential in every aspect of your life. We have worked very hard to grow an inclusive culture, which has challenged the teaching, learning, and working environment of the University to change for the better.

We want you to know that when you join our community, you’re able to be your whole self and not feel you have to hide part of who you are. I am based in the Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing Team and work across the University and alongside the Student Experience team, Student Wellbeing team, the Multi Faith Centre and the Union of Students, to ensure all characteristics that people identify with are as visible as possible throughout the University.

Whatever your race, culture, disability (hidden or visible), sexuality, gender identity, faith, or belief, you matter and we celebrate who you are.

What does this mean for you as a student?

Before you even start your studies you will be able to:

Download an accessible campus map. This shows all the accessible entrances, accessible and gender-neutral toilets, and locations of lifts and ramps

Find out about our allies and role models for a diverse range of characteristics

Discover our Inclusion and Wellbeing Calendar for examples of events and initiatives that have taken place and upcoming ones that you could be part of

When you arrive at the University

You will be part of a University which in 2018, based on Stonewall data, was named 3rd LGBT+ friendliest University of the Year in the Alternative UK University League Table

You will also be part of an exciting learning community; in 2019, our Vice-Chancellor was named Stonewall Senior Leader of the Year and the Chair of the Staff LGBT+ Allies Network was named Stonewall Role Model of the Year

If you have a hidden disability such as asthma, mental health difficulties, Crohn’s disease, ME etc., you can pick up one of our University ‘hidden disabilities’ Sunflower badges at a reception desk or in the Student Wellbeing area

You will have a choice between a single colour or rainbow lanyard for your student ID card when you enrol

You will have the option to join one of the brilliant and pro-active equality-based student societies, supported by the Union of Students so that you can campaign and socialise with like-minded students

You will have the opportunity to get involved in University events for Black History Month, World Mental Health Day, Disability Awareness Month, LGBT+ History Month, Women’s History Month and People of Faith and Belief Month

You will have the opportunity to become a visible ally or role model for a protected characteristic

We are really proud that the University of Derby goes above and beyond to not only identify and acknowledge differences but to actively, celebrate identity and diversity. We don’t stop at campus events, we also get involved with activities that promote inclusivity within our community. We really are a University that will help you find the courage to be the person you know you are.

We can’t wait to meet you and celebrate you.

