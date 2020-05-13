 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

University is more than the place you gain your qualifications – it’s where you explore who you really are

Details
Hits: 127
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@DerbyUni - A University of celebrating you

University is so much more than the place where you gain your qualifications – it’s where you will be able to explore who you really are and reach your full potential in every aspect of your life. We have worked very hard to grow an inclusive culture, which has challenged the teaching, learning, and working environment of the University to change for the better.

We want you to know that when you join our community, you’re able to be your whole self and not feel you have to hide part of who you are. I am based in the Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing Team and work across the University and alongside the Student Experience team, Student Wellbeing team, the Multi Faith Centre and the Union of Students, to ensure all characteristics that people identify with are as visible as possible throughout the University.

Whatever your race, culture, disability (hidden or visible), sexuality, gender identity, faith, or belief, you matter and we celebrate who you are.

What does this mean for you as a student?

Before you even start your studies you will be able to:

  • Download an accessible campus map. This shows all the accessible entrances, accessible and gender-neutral toilets, and locations of lifts and ramps
  • Find out about our allies and role models for a diverse range of characteristics
  • Discover our Inclusion and Wellbeing Calendar for examples of events and initiatives that have taken place and upcoming ones that you could be part of

When you arrive at the University

  • You will be part of a University which in 2018, based on Stonewall data, was named 3rd LGBT+ friendliest University of the Year in the Alternative UK University League Table
  • You will also be part of an exciting learning community; in 2019, our Vice-Chancellor was named Stonewall Senior Leader of the Year and the Chair of the Staff LGBT+ Allies Network was named Stonewall Role Model of the Year
  • If you have a hidden disability such as asthma, mental health difficulties, Crohn’s disease, ME etc., you can pick up one of our University ‘hidden disabilities’ Sunflower badges at a reception desk or in the Student Wellbeing area
  • You will have a choice between a single colour or rainbow lanyard for your student ID card when you enrol
  • You will have the option to join one of the brilliant and pro-active equality-based student societies, supported by the Union of Students so that you can campaign and socialise with like-minded students
  • You will have the opportunity to get involved in University events for Black History Month, World Mental Health Day, Disability Awareness Month, LGBT+ History Month, Women’s History Month and People of Faith and Belief Month
  • You will have the opportunity to become a visible ally or role model for a protected characteristic

We are really proud that the University of Derby goes above and beyond to not only identify and acknowledge differences but to actively, celebrate identity and diversity. We don’t stop at campus events, we also get involved with activities that promote inclusivity within our community. We really are a University that will help you find the courage to be the person you know you are.

We can’t wait to meet you and celebrate you.

Advertisement

National award for teenage hairdresser after brush with Covid-19
Sector News
A teenage hairdresser recovering from a Covid-19 scare has received th
Imperial expands teaching of digital skills through executive education offer
Sector News
The @ImperialCollege Business School has launched a series of programm
HMRC's international tax leadership training programme
Sector News
The CATA 2020 programme has been postponed until 2021 due to coronavir

You may also be interested in these articles:

National award for teenage hairdresser after brush with Covid-19
Sector News
A teenage hairdresser recovering from a Covid-19 scare has received th
Imperial expands teaching of digital skills through executive education offer
Sector News
The @ImperialCollege Business School has launched a series of programm
HMRC's international tax leadership training programme
Sector News
The CATA 2020 programme has been postponed until 2021 due to coronavir
AI-powered study tool Quizlet raises £24M in funding
Sector News
Quizlet Raises £24M in series C Funding from @GeneralAtlantic Quizlet
Chichester College Group is Outstanding in all areas says Ofsted
Sector News
The #ChiCollegeGroup is delighted to announce it has been awarded ‘O
Oldham College choir cheer up older and vulnerable people self-isolating across the country
Sector News
TERRENCE REVISITED: “YOU’VE GOT ME AT IT AGAIN, HAVEN’T YOU?”
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Prepare Students For Life
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College leavers achieve better results in Hi
PM award for Gateshead woman making vulnerable children's dreams come true
Sector News
Alisar Taylor receives the Prime Minister's daily Point of Light award
Unions set out five tests government and colleges must meet before staff and students can return
Sector News
Staff and student safety must be guaranteed before colleges can reopen
Neges wedi’i diweddaru i fyfyrwyr - Mai
Sector News
Mae wedi bod yn dair wythnos ers i mi roi’r newyddion diweddaraf i c
Updated message to our students - May
Sector News
It’s been three weeks since I last updated you on the progress the C
1 in 4 Teachers Have Been Placed On Furlough Or Had Their Contracts Cancelled
Sector News
How The #Coronavirus Has Affected Teachers As the Government unveils m

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4527)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page