 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Sewing scrubs to beat the virus

Details
Hits: 162
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@HaveringCollege students and staff are helping in the fight against Coronavirus by sewing surgical scrubs at home.

Michaela Lee, a Fashion student at our Ardleigh Green campus, and former students, Jasmine Portway, now studying Costume Design at Bournemouth University, and Abby Foley, studying Fashion Design at De Montford University, are busy at their sewing machines each day making the uniforms for doctors, nurses and other key workers.

Staff members, including Fashion Lecturer Julia McAusland, Fashion Technician Rebecca Punter, Sally Donovan from Staff Development, Sixth Form Student Coach Jane Buckle and Senior Curriculum Manager Brian Martin and his wife are also involved, along with Student Coach Pauline Morse, who is knitting pairs of red hearts for Intensive Care patients - one heart stays with the patient, the other stays with their family who are unable to visit.

The sewers have joined up with For the Love of Scrubs – a group which has a huge army of local volunteers all making, transporting and delivering scrubs for Queen’s and King George’s Hospitals. So far the group has made and delivered around 11,000 sets of scrubs!

Sally Donovan said she joined For the Love of Scrubs because, being a keen sewer, she felt it was a great way in which she could help.

She said: “I have several family members working on the NHS frontline, including my sister who is a carer for the vulnerable, and a young relative who is working as a nurse on a COVID-19 ward. Sewing the scrubs was a way in which I could do my bit for the community.

“I signed up to the Havering For the Love of Scrubs group after a friend sent me a link and I now have deliveries of scrub packs weekly, which consist of the basic patterns and materials. The tops are a joy to put together and it is very satisfying to see the garments gradually taking shape.”

Fashion Lecturer Julia McAusland said: “We have been busy working at home in our spare time on weekends and after work making the scrubs. The material has been all different colours – I’ve had navy blue and cerise coloured tops and bottoms to make. If you can sew and have a machine at home, it is a fantastic way of helping the community.”

 

Advertisement

Prospective Students Urged to focus on their Future
Sector News
Open invitation to @S_ERCâ€™s Virtual Full-Time Open Days South Easter
NEU talks with Governmentâ€™s scientific advisers about schools reopening
Sector News
Speaking after a meeting with the scientific panel advising Government
Making and Baking for the Community
Sector News
@S_ERC (SERC) has recently secured a Â£1000 grant from Food for Life G

  • Sewing scrubs Michaela Lee cropped
  • Sewing scrubs cropped
  • Sewing scrubs 2 cropped
  • Sewing scrubs 1
 
 
 
  • Print
  • Email
  • Tweet
  • LinkedIn Share

You may also be interested in these articles:

Prospective Students Urged to focus on their Future
Sector News
Open invitation to @S_ERCâ€™s Virtual Full-Time Open Days South Easter
NEU talks with Governmentâ€™s scientific advisers about schools reopening
Sector News
Speaking after a meeting with the scientific panel advising Government
Making and Baking for the Community
Sector News
@S_ERC (SERC) has recently secured a Â£1000 grant from Food for Life G
Free Distance Learning Launched by Newcastle College
Sector News
@NCLCollege has launched a range of free online courses designed to he
Opinion piece by Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/15/opinion-piece-by-education-sec
Computer science is facing a crisis: Finding the formula for future leaders
Sector News
Science and technology expert @SIT_University launches unique masterâ€
Free special issue of inTuition to support the FE Sector during lockdown
Sector News
#ETFSupportsFE - To support the Further Education (#FE) and Training s
Any date, any time - Cardiff and Vale College launches 24/7 Virtual Open Day on 18th May
Sector News
@CAVC is holding an open day with a difference â€“ it will be availabl
Havant & South Downs College joins FE Food Bank Friday campaign
Sector News
@Be_HSDC joins the #FEFoodBankFriday campaign Food banks are grassroot
415 loaned laptops keep Borders College students learning
Sector News
Using digital technology for a whole myriad of activities has become t
Mayor of London Offers Skills Boost to Furloughed Workers
Sector News
A training provider backed by the GLA and the European Social Fund (ES
Garden makeovers by Havering College students working at home
Sector News
Nothing can stop @HaveringCollege students! Coronavirus and the closur

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Newcastle College
Newcastle College has published a new article: Free Distance Learning Launched by Newcastle College 1 hour 29 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: Making and Baking for the Community 1 hour 33 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 hours 55 minutes ago

Welsh Education Minister sets out next phase for schools, colleges and childcare providers

Welsh Education Minister sets out next phase for...

When will schools and colleges open in Wales? The Welsh Government has today published a document setting out how it is considering the next phase...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4539)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page