Essential mental health training now free for the nation’s coaches

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@1st4sportQuals and partners @MindCharity and @Sport_England – that the nation’s coaches can access the Mental Health for Sport and Physical Activity online course for free. #GreatCoaching for #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek @_UKCoaching has announced today (18 May) – in collaboration with its awarding organisation

The news comes at the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, which is hosted by the Mental Health Foundation and runs from the 18-24 May.

Usually £18, the course is accessible via the organisation’s learning and development platform, ukcoaching.org, and will remain free of charge until the 31 August 2020.

Coaches across the UK will be able to increase their knowledge of mental health, and confidence when applying the learning into their coaching practice.

Specifically, learners will be able to:

welcome and support people living with mental health problems in their sport and physical activity sessions

increase their knowledge of mental health problems

apply the learning in their coaching practice

make their club or organisation more inclusive.

UK Coaching’s Director of Coaching Emma Atkins, said:

“Maintaining good mental health and well-being during the coronavirus lockdown was always going to be one of the key challenges facing us. Especially, with social-distancing measures limiting our face-to-face interactions with friends and family members outside of our homes.

“This year’s theme for Mental Health Awareness Week is kindness, and we wanted to honour that by coming together with our partners Mind and Sport England to take the financial burden of an essential piece of coach learning and development away from coaches.

“During this time, we are seeing more coaches using online learning, and this course is one that we know coaches enjoy and benefit from putting what they have learnt into practice. This is vital as we return to play over the coming months.

“There will be many of us who will have found this extended period of isolation difficult, and many of us who will find the ‘new normal’ that awaits us after lockdown equally challenging. Coaches are key conduits in helping communities to thrive and prosper. We will need them now more than ever before to help us get back running, mentally, as well as physically.”

Mind’s Head of Physical Activity Hayley Jarvis, said:

“We’re really proud to be announcing this news during such a significant awareness week and at a time when more people than ever are in need of support for their mental health. We know that physical activity can play a vital role in improving and maintaining mental health, but that many people with mental health problems face additional barriers to getting active, whether inside or outdoors.

“Coaches and coaching organisations are in a fantastic position to make a real difference to the lives of people with mental health problems, so we are delighted that this online course is now freely available for the whole coaching community.”

Sport England’s Coaching Development Manager Sion Kitson, said:

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News The London School of Economics @LSEnews one of the worldâ€™s most pres Sector News Work to transform Sketty Hall into a fully-fledged Business School is Sector News This week is #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, which aims to drive conversat

“Considering the challenges, we are all facing, it was right for us to come together to support coaches by removing the financial obstacle of accessing this essential course.

“People enjoying high quality physical activity is central to the mental and physical well-being of the nation. Despite the lockdown, coaches have worked doubly hard to find amazing ways to keep people active. Hopefully, this small gesture will go a long way towards continuing their professional development.”

Everyone who usually delivers coaching in a club, leisure centre or any other community sports and physical activity setting – such as coaches, activators, sports administrators, front of house staff, volunteers and fitness instructors and personal trainers – will benefit from Mental Health for Sport and Physical Activity. The online course is recognised to provide learners with 3 CPD (continuing professional development) points as awarded by the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA).

This is a difficult and uncertain time, whatever your coaching role – coach, facilitator, instructor, leader, teacher or trainer – if you’re helping people to be active and improve, UK Coaching is here for you.

Access the course for free.