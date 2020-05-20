This year’s National Thank a Teacher Day is particularly important in light of the pandemic

The #ThankaTeacher Campaign is run by The @TeachingAwards Trust which was established in 1998 by Lord David Puttnam CBE, to celebrate and recognise excellence in education.

The charity’s mission is to raise the profile of the teaching profession, highlight the positive impact teachers and school leaders have in our society – with pupils, parents and the wider community, and show teachers how much they are valued. We do this through the annual Pearson National Teaching Awards and the Thank a Teacher Campaign.

We’ve all had a great teacher. They show a real interest in who we are, listen to our thoughts, inspire us to learn and encourage us to achieve our best, no matter what our goals are. The influence of a good teacher lasts a lifetime.

Simon Carter, Marketing and Propositions Director, RM Education on National Thank a Teacher Day:

“We should take every opportunity we can to celebrate the work that our teachers do, day in day out. But this year’s National Thank a Teacher Day is particularly important in light of the pandemic, which has shone a bright light on just how vital teachers are to our society. In the face of unprecedented challenges, they’ve continued to deliver lessons to millions of children across the UK; and all of us in education should be applauding their creativity, dedication and commitment.

“Technology has become vital in helping teachers to deliver lessons remotely and enabling collaboration with students online during lockdown. And whatever the next steps are for schools, continuing to make the most of these new technologies will be vital to future proofing schools against ever-evolving ways of working and studying. After all, lockdown restrictions are likely to have made lasting change in the education sector and we can expect to be part of a more digital world, in which the classroom and home learning operate seamlessly side by side, for some time to come.”

It’s National #ThankATeacher day. To celebrate we are delighted to launch a card designed exclusively by award-winning illustrator Axel Scheffler @TheRealGruffalo Send your LIMITED EDITION e-card TODAY to thank an AMAZING teacher, school or support staff. https://t.co/f1ZU0WewTg pic.twitter.com/GNNB53BuRc — Thank A Teacher UK (@UKThankATeacher) May 20, 2020

Today is National #ThankATeacher Day. We have received so many wonderful thank yous over the last weeks for our teachers & support staff. Today is a celebration to publicly acknowledge your inspirational acts of kindness, support and life-changing teaching #HowWillYouSayThankYou pic.twitter.com/PV7T5qLH8d