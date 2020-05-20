Barry thanks team supporting him find dream job

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

An NHS worker has thanked @phxtraining the north west-based training provider which is helping him study for his dream job.

PHX Training, which has offices across Lancashire and Cumbria, has been supporting Barry Knapton from Blackpool to overcome his disabilities and study to become a paramedic.

Barry, 37, was recommended to PHX Training by colleagues to help him gain the necessary maths and English qualifications he needed to start a university course in paramedic practice.

Paramedic degrees generally need applicants to have GCSEs in English and maths, however Barry, who is dyslexic and has hearing difficulties, needed extra support to retake the courses. Working with the team at PHX Training, he developed a plan to study for the courses in his spare time.

During the lockdown, Barry has been able to complete his studying using workbooks and virtual video calls with his coach, while working around extra shifts in his current job. PHX Training was recently awarded a £25,000 grant by Ufi VocTech Trust, a charitable organisation specialising in the adoption of digital tools for vocational learning, to deliver remote and online training during the lockdown.

Barry said: “During the period of lockdown we have spoken a couple of times per week and they given me the same level of support to continue my progress. Doing these courses, I have grown the confidence to continue in education and follow my dream of becoming a paramedic. Many thanks to the whole team at PHX Training.”

Duncan Wilding, Business Manager at PHX Training, said: “Barry’s commitment to learning a new skill and improving his chances of getting his dream job as a paramedic is phenomenal. Since starting the course, Barry has had everything thrown at him, from working extra shifts in A&E and coping with lockdown, through to overcoming his barriers to learning to continue studying towards his dream job.

“Our staff have support Barry every step of the way and become heavily invested in helping him to succeed and be able to study to become a paramedic.”

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives, adult skills, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts, apprenticeships and work-based learning programmes.

The company specialises in apprenticeship qualifications in business administration skills, offering learners skills for roles such as office executive, office supervisor, membership administrator and personal administrator. Apprenticeships delivered by PHX also include team leading, customer service, hospitality, management and warehousing across the North West.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News A TRAILBLAZING new website is set to put Oldhamâ€™s talented youngster Sector News Compike is a German technology start-up in the field of tracking & Sector News A plumbing lecturer from @BarkingCollege has utilised his spare time w