Canterbury College teams up with Flat38 Gallery to host innovative virtual arts exhibition

The Canterbury School of Visual Arts @EKC__Group's Canterbury College is teaming up with the Flat38 Gallery in Margate to host a #virtual end of year exhibition unlike any other.

The forthcoming exhibition titled, ‘BEDSIT’, will feature pieces made at home during the lockdown period by students who have applied to study, or are currently studying, at the Canterbury School of Visual Arts (CSVA). 

The Exhibition will include six distinct ‘Bedsit’ collections and aims to encapsulate the current mood, focusing on the themes of ‘isolation’, ‘working from home’ and ‘lockdown’.   

Head of Visual Arts at Canterbury College, Ben Kidger, commented: “The Exhibition is giving those who may not have a creative outlet to make work for a purpose, one that is linked explicitly to their current experiences.”

Photography and Graphic Design Technician at the College, Danny Whitcher, is working with Flat38 Gallery’s Founder and Curator, Claire Orme, to design the exhibition platform, digitally recreating her domestic gallery. 

Once completed, virtual visitors to the Exhibition will be able to navigate between the six different ‘Bedsits’ and the four rooms of the Gallery to enjoy the students’ work.

Ben continued: “We have our whole team working on this, with our amazing Danny Whitcher producing the design and platform to showcase our students’ incredible work.

“The design is so important as it links perfectly to the curatorial theory behind the exhibition, and we’re looking forward to everyone experiencing the show.”

More information about the forthcoming ‘BEDSIT’ exhibition can be found on the CSVA Facebook Page.

