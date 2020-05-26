Canterbury College Backs Youth Council Competition to Inspire Young Locals

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

The Canterbury School of Visual Arts at @EKC__Group’s Canterbury College and Faversham Youth Council have launched an exciting new creative competition for young locals.

Inspired by a challenge originally developed by Course Leader for Graphic Design and Illustration at the College, Rob Black, the ‘Faversham Youth Urban Alphabet Competition’ challenges residents aged between six and 18 years-old, to photograph objects that resemble the letters, ‘A’, ‘E’, ‘F’, ‘H’, ‘M’, ‘R’, ‘S’ and ‘V’, to spell out the town’s name.

The winning participant will see their work displayed in Faversham Town Hall after the lockdown and will receive a prize sponsored by the College’s Canterbury School of Visual Arts.

“With my university girls at home, we have been following many of the online tutorials from the Canterbury School of Visual Arts. One that we really enjoyed was the ‘Urban Alphabet’,” noted Industry Liaison Officer for Visual Arts at the College, Denise Knights-Toomer, who coordinated the collaboration.

She continued: “Being a Faversham Town Councillor, I sent it out as a competition for the Faversham young people and it is already proving to be a big hit!”

Challenge creator, Rob, added:

“Our Design students loved this challenge, finding all the letters can be hard, that’s when everyone can help each other.

“It’s so important to learn to create from any environment we find ourselves in. Even when we are stuck indoors, there is much to discover.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to the Faversham Youth Council and hope that lots of people have a go.”

The deadline to enter the Competition is Wednesday 8 July, with the winner due to be announced on Thursday 9 July.

For more information and to enter the competition, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News This evening's Education in the Media focusses on the publication of Sector News From 1 June schools, colleges and nurseries are set to open to more ch Sector News The NEU is not convinced that it is safe to open schools more widely o