 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Canterbury College Backs Youth Council Competition to Inspire Young Locals

Details
Hits: 110

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

The Canterbury School of Visual Arts at @EKC__Group’s Canterbury College and Faversham Youth Council have launched an exciting new creative competition for young locals.

Inspired by a challenge originally developed by Course Leader for Graphic Design and Illustration at the College, Rob Black, the ‘Faversham Youth Urban Alphabet Competition’ challenges residents aged between six and 18 years-old, to photograph objects that resemble the letters, ‘A’, ‘E’, ‘F’, ‘H’, ‘M’, ‘R’, ‘S’ and ‘V’, to spell out the town’s name.

The winning participant will see their work displayed in Faversham Town Hall after the lockdown and will receive a prize sponsored by the College’s Canterbury School of Visual Arts.

“With my university girls at home, we have been following many of the online tutorials from the Canterbury School of Visual Arts. One that we really enjoyed was the ‘Urban Alphabet’,” noted Industry Liaison Officer for Visual Arts at the College, Denise Knights-Toomer, who coordinated the collaboration.

She continued: “Being a Faversham Town Councillor, I sent it out as a competition for the Faversham young people and it is already proving to be a big hit!”

Challenge creator, Rob, added:

“Our Design students loved this challenge, finding all the letters can be hard, that’s when everyone can help each other.

“It’s so important to learn to create from any environment we find ourselves in. Even when we are stuck indoors, there is much to discover.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to the Faversham Youth Council and hope that lots of people have a go.”

The deadline to enter the Competition is Wednesday 8 July, with the winner due to be announced on Thursday 9 July.

For more information and to enter the competition, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Advertisement

SAGE evidence papers
Sector News
This evening's Education in the Media focusses on the publication of
PM confirms schools, colleges and nurseries on track to begin phased reopening
Sector News
From 1 June schools, colleges and nurseries are set to open to more ch
Prime Minister's COVID briefing confirming wider re-opening of schools June 1st
Sector News
The NEU is not convinced that it is safe to open schools more widely o

You may also be interested in these articles:

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on exams around the world
Sector News
This year, exams and assessments in England have been cancelled to hel
SAGE evidence papers
Sector News
This evening's Education in the Media focusses on the publication of
PM confirms schools, colleges and nurseries on track to begin phased reopening
Sector News
From 1 June schools, colleges and nurseries are set to open to more ch
Prime Minister's COVID briefing confirming wider re-opening of schools June 1st
Sector News
The NEU is not convinced that it is safe to open schools more widely o
Take extra care of your Apprentices' mental health during lockdown
Sector News
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek (#MHAW), which promotes good mental health
Cambridge Regional College and international partners evaluate Erasmus+ Next Steps Project in lockdown
Sector News
In 2016 @CRC_College and partner agencies from Italy, Finland and Czec
Education Sec has failed to listen to teachers and parents through this crisis - Moran
Sector News
Responding to the government's release of the SAGE advice on school re
Union warns that disadvantaged students could miss out under plans for summer exams
Sector News
Disadvantaged students could still lose out under changes confirmed to
IMI sets out to support Colleges and Training Centres as Ofqual releases Extraordinary Regulatory Framework
Sector News
Automotive industry professional body @The_IMI ramps up resources to h
New contact tracing app for COVID-19 spread designed to protect privacy
Sector News
A new app developed at Imperial College London aims to protect privacy
Canterbury Students Launch Innovative Support Enterprise to Help Young Locals
Sector News
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Students from @EKC__Group's Canterbury Co
Seetec Takes The Time to Change Employer Pledge
Sector News
Justice, Skills, Employability and Apprenticeship Specialist Signs Tim

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

EKC Group
EKC Group has published a new article: Canterbury College Backs Youth Council Competition to Inspire Young Locals 33 minutes ago
EKC Group
EKC Group had a status update on Twitter 53 minutes ago

RT @EKCWorkHigher: Are you in need of some #BankHoliday #MondayMotivation? We are looking to recruit an #apprentice Science Technician for…
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 30 minutes ago

Learning from the SME’s reshaping our economy: The waves that the Levy and new Standards caused across the vocation… https://t.co/LPCl0Mx1A4
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4581)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page