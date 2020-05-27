Newcastle College to Virtually Open Campus to Prospective Students

A 3D exhibition will give prospective learners an insight into college life as @NSCGNewcastle College prepares to virtually open its doors in June.

While the gates may be closed to visitors amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Newcastle College continues to prepare for the future, with a Virtual Open Event to be held on Wednesday, 3rd June, offering guidance to students who are unsure of their options.

The exhibition will allow visitors to browse subjects and courses at their own pace. Tutors will also be on hand to answer any questions students or parents may have.

“Our monthly Open Events are always a really big and exciting experience,” said Tony Lewin, Principal of Newcastle College.

“They offer the opportunity to see the campus, ask questions, and really get a feel for what it’s like to come and study here.

“Since we can’t hold them right now, we wanted to find a way of recreating that feeling of coming onto campus and seeing everything that we have on offer for the first time. This Virtual Open Event gets as close as we possibly can to that.”

The event will be hosted on the VFairs event platform from 12 noon until 5pm with virtual exhibition stands being manned by college staff. During the afternoon session information will be provided on courses for 16-18 year olds, adult courses, degree courses, and apprenticeships, while advice about finance and study support will also be available.

Mr Lewin added: “It’s an immersive experience. It isn’t just a live chat with an advisor. You’re able to walk around, look at all of the different areas we offer, and then you can communicate with people however you choose, whether that’s through an instant message or by speaking through your microphone.

“It means you can have real conversations, ask questions, and even though it’s online and we’re still using technology, it offers a really human touch, which I think makes all the difference.

“At the moment, everyone is going through a lot of change and uncertainty and I feel especially for those people preparing to leave school or take their next big step — it must be more daunting than ever. I hope that this event helps make it all a little bit easier for them and gives them something positive to look forward to!”

