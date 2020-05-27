 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Newcastle College to Virtually Open Campus to Prospective Students

Details
Hits: 88
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A 3D exhibition will give prospective learners an insight into college life as @NSCGNewcastle College prepares to virtually open its doors in June.

While the gates may be closed to visitors amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Newcastle College continues to prepare for the future, with a Virtual Open Event to be held on Wednesday, 3rd June, offering guidance to students who are unsure of their options.

The exhibition will allow visitors to browse subjects and courses at their own pace. Tutors will also be on hand to answer any questions students or parents may have.

“Our monthly Open Events are always a really big and exciting experience,” said Tony Lewin, Principal of Newcastle College.

“They offer the opportunity to see the campus, ask questions, and really get a feel for what it’s like to come and study here.

“Since we can’t hold them right now, we wanted to find a way of recreating that feeling of coming onto campus and seeing everything that we have on offer for the first time. This Virtual Open Event gets as close as we possibly can to that.”

The event will be hosted on the VFairs event platform from 12 noon until 5pm with virtual exhibition stands being manned by college staff. During the afternoon session information will be provided on courses for 16-18 year olds, adult courses, degree courses, and apprenticeships, while advice about finance and study support will also be available.

Mr Lewin added: “It’s an immersive experience. It isn’t just a live chat with an advisor. You’re able to walk around, look at all of the different areas we offer, and then you can communicate with people however you choose, whether that’s through an instant message or by speaking through your microphone.

“It means you can have real conversations, ask questions, and even though it’s online and we’re still using technology, it offers a really human touch, which I think makes all the difference.

“At the moment, everyone is going through a lot of change and uncertainty and I feel especially for those people preparing to leave school or take their next big step — it must be more daunting than ever. I hope that this event helps make it all a little bit easier for them and gives them something positive to look forward to!”

Advertisement

Turning working from home into work experience from home
Sector News
Volunteers offer support with #virtual work experience from home Itâ€™
Degree student helping others to be healthy and happy during lockdown
Sector News
A young mum, studying a degree at East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG), ha
South Eastern Regional College Staff part of Erasmus+ project to look at New Skills for Vocational Education and Training Teachers
Sector News
@nsvett1 - Staff from @S_ERCâ€™s Learning Academy, Owen Parkes and Ste

You may also be interested in these articles:

Turning working from home into work experience from home
Sector News
Volunteers offer support with #virtual work experience from home Itâ€™
Degree student helping others to be healthy and happy during lockdown
Sector News
A young mum, studying a degree at East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG), ha
South Eastern Regional College Staff part of Erasmus+ project to look at New Skills for Vocational Education and Training Teachers
Sector News
@nsvett1 - Staff from @S_ERCâ€™s Learning Academy, Owen Parkes and Ste
Coleg yn cryfhau ffocws busnes drwy ymuno Ã¢ Siambr Fasnach De Cymru
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi cyhoeddi ei fod bellach yn aelod o Siamb
College strengthens business focus by joining the South Wales Chamber of Commerce
Sector News
Gower College Swansea have announced that they have become a member of
Sweet success for North East chocolatier during pandemic
Sector News
When the coronavirus outbreak struck, specialist artisan chocolatier a
Sparx launches national maths pilot Numerise to boost maths learning at home
Sector News
@SparxLearning â€“ the socially focused learning technology company â€
University-led civic partnership installs free WIFI to help residents cope with COVID-19 lockdown
Sector News
A University-led partnership that is creating a digital and eHealth ce
Oldham's young people deserve a 'September Promise' to stop them suffereing the economic impact of Covid-19
Sector News
Alyn Francis, the Principal @OldhamCollege is joining education leader
GOVERNMENT MUST SET OUT HOW PLANS FOR WIDER SCHOOL REOPENING WILL MEET OBLIGATIONS UNDER THE EQUALITY ACT 2010
Sector News
@NASUWT The NASUWT-The Teachersâ€™ Union has raised urgent concerns wi
New course in Criminology, Communities and Criminal Justice
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Higher Education has launched a new Foundation Degree
SAE Liverpool hosted an Animation workshop for a select group of Y12 students from The Mosslands School
Sector News
Last week the creative media education higher provider @SAEinstituteUK

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4587)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page