Impressive progress made with the revised new level seven senior leader apprenticeship

Details
@IFAteched would like to thank all of the employers on our trailblazer group for the impressive progress they have made with the revised new level seven senior leader #apprenticeship.

They have now submitted a revised occupational standard for approval. This consists of a new occupational profile, new duties and updated knowledge, skills and behaviour statements, but not a Master’s degree in Management, the mandating of which would not meet the intent of our policy on mandated qualifications.

Development of the revised standard follows a request from the Secretary of State for Education for a review of the standard.

Part of the approvals process is a further public consultation on the standard. If you would like to take part in the consultation please visit our website.

The consultation will close on 10 June.

The currently envisaged timeline for the revision of the standard and related end-point assessment plan is as follows:

  Action Date Status
1 IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard 16-27 March Completed
2 Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard 18 March Completed
3 Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard 23 March - 3 April Completed
4 Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard 8-29 April Completed
5 Trailblazer to analyse consultation responses with Institute support 30 April – 4 May Completed
6 Remote intensive workshop to review the consultation feedback and revise the occupational standard 5 May Completed
7 Finalise occupational standard 6-19 May Completed
8 Final checks of standard and submission 19-20 May Completed
9 Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard 27 May – 5 June  
10 Institute consultation on the submitted occupational standard 27 May – 10 June  
11 Outcome of occupational standard approval process 6 – 10 July  
12 Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard 6 - 17 July  
13 Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation 17 – 31 July  
14 Revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors 6 - 17 July  
15 Draft EPA and review undertaken by Education Advisor 20-31 July  
16 Finalisation of EPA plan and costings 31 July – 23 August  
17 Final checks of EPA plan and costings 26 August – 16 September  
18 Outcome of EPA plan approval process 2 – 6 October  
19 Addressing of any EPA plan conditions and ministerial approval of funding band October - November  
20 Apprenticeship standard approved for delivery November - December*  

*Consideration will need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.

