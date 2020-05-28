Impressive progress made with the revised new level seven senior leader apprenticeship

@IFAteched would like to thank all of the employers on our trailblazer group for the impressive progress they have made with the revised new level seven senior leader #apprenticeship.
They have now submitted a revised occupational standard for approval. This consists of a new occupational profile, new duties and updated knowledge, skills and behaviour statements, but not a Master’s degree in Management, the mandating of which would not meet the intent of our policy on mandated qualifications.
Development of the revised standard follows a request from the Secretary of State for Education for a review of the standard.
Part of the approvals process is a further public consultation on the standard. If you would like to take part in the consultation please visit our website.
The consultation will close on 10 June.
The currently envisaged timeline for the revision of the standard and related end-point assessment plan is as follows:
|Action
|Date
|Status
|1
|IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard
|16-27 March
|Completed
|2
|Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard
|18 March
|Completed
|3
|Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard
|23 March - 3 April
|Completed
|4
|Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard
|8-29 April
|Completed
|5
|Trailblazer to analyse consultation responses with Institute support
|30 April – 4 May
|Completed
|6
|Remote intensive workshop to review the consultation feedback and revise the occupational standard
|5 May
|Completed
|7
|Finalise occupational standard
|6-19 May
|Completed
|8
|Final checks of standard and submission
|19-20 May
|Completed
|9
|Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard
|27 May – 5 June
|10
|Institute consultation on the submitted occupational standard
|27 May – 10 June
|11
|Outcome of occupational standard approval process
|6 – 10 July
|12
|Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard
|6 - 17 July
|13
|Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation
|17 – 31 July
|14
|Revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors
|6 - 17 July
|15
|Draft EPA and review undertaken by Education Advisor
|20-31 July
|16
|Finalisation of EPA plan and costings
|31 July – 23 August
|17
|Final checks of EPA plan and costings
|26 August – 16 September
|18
|Outcome of EPA plan approval process
|2 – 6 October
|19
|Addressing of any EPA plan conditions and ministerial approval of funding band
|October - November
|20
|Apprenticeship standard approved for delivery
|November - December*
*Consideration will need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.
