American University in London guarantees September start

Details
Blend a US and UK approach to education with a degree starting in September at @richmonduni, The American International University in London

While the current situation with coronavirus (COVID-19) and the implications for starting university may be a concern, an American University in London is guaranteeing students they can still start a degree programme this September with a university in one of the world’s most exciting and cosmopolitan cities.

Richmond, The American International University in London, was established in 1972 and is a private, not-for-profit higher education institute that is based in London with campuses in Kensington and Richmond. Its curriculum is based on the US liberal arts approach, and Richmond is the first and the only university in the UK that awards both US and UK degrees.

From September, prospective students will be able to join Richmond, The American International University in London, with a blended combination of online and on-campus teaching. This offer for students is based on guidance from the UK Government as the University’s top priority is the health and welfare of both students and staff.

Based in a location which was voted the world’s best student city for the second consecutive year in 2019 (QS Best Student Cities Ranking), the University provides a truly international education in two great London locations – Richmond upon Thames and Kensington.

Students will be able to study one programme and gain two degrees, as Richmond is the first and only university in the UK which can award both a UK and US degree for all students, offering opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic and internationally.  From Psychology to Business Management: Entrepreneurship at undergraduate level, to Luxury Brand Management and Master of Business Administration (MBA) for postgraduates, a real spectrum of programmes is available.

Richmond teaches in the American liberal arts tradition which provides students with a broad, US style, multi-disciplinary foundation combined with the British approach of in-depth study in a specific area of interest.

With students from over 60 countries, drawn in equal measure from the US, UK, EU and internationally, the University’s commitment to internationalism is embraced in its motto, ‘Unity in Diversity’.   This internationalism is combined with a strong sense of community and support from faculty and staff, with students benefitting from small class sizes and an award-winning Student Affairs team.

For anyone who would like help to fund their studies, the University offers a wide range of scholarships for both undergraduates and postgraduates.  All students at Richmond also have the opportunity to do an internship which provides credits towards their degree and enhances their career options. 

Advertisement

Dependent on the outcome of lockdown and social distancing measures, the University plans to commence on-campus teaching at Richmond and Kensington on Monday 2 November, with students being able to move into their campus accommodation from 26 October and on-campus orientation taking place from 26-30 October.

 

