Ministers must consult devolved governments over plan for student cap

Details
Responding to news that the UK Government will take steps to impose caps on the number of English students admitted to universities in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales in September 2020, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said:

"The COVID-19 crisis has plunged universities across the UK into uncertainty, not least over admissions for the new academic year, now just a few months away.  

"The Department of Education's decision to impose a seemingly arbitrary cap in this way is clearly out of step with plans being made by devolved administrations.   

"The Education Minister must act rapidly to put this right. He must go back and consult with his counterparts in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to ensure all nations are on the same page when it comes to the admission of the next cohort of students."

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page