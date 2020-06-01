Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students exhibit work at National Art Exhibition

Three @BartonPeveril Sixth Form College students have been selected to exhibit work at the annual Sixth Form Colleges Association (@SFCA_info) National Art Exhibition. The exhibition is taking place online between 3rd and 10th June this year, due to current Government guidelines.

Barton Peveril students Sorcha Marchese, Megan Palmer, and Marcie Russell were selected to represent the College in the national event. The exhibition, titled ‘At Home’, is designed to showcase the best pieces of art from the country’s Sixth Form College students and invites students to portray their life studying at home in art.

Sorcha Marchese and Megan Palmer, formerly of Crestwood Community School and Wyvern College, respectively, both study A Level Fine Art at the College. Marcie Russell, who was a pupil at The Hamble School before taking A Levels at Barton Peveril, is a student on Barton Peveril’s University of the Arts, London endorsed Foundation Diploma in Art and Design.

Barton Peveril Technical Demonstrator and Art Studio Technician, Patrycja Pluta, commented on her students’ achievement:

“It has been an absolute pleasure to see so many of our students engage with the theme of At Home in a versatile, creative and considerate way. We will forever be grateful for the opportunity given by SFCA which allowed our students to have a creative outlet. Whilst 2020 will be remembered for many things, these outstanding artworks will continue to be a reminder of how proud we were of their determination and innovative ideas towards the brief.”

Student Marcie Russell spoke of her participation in the exhibition:

“Through photography I was able to think about how social distancing could be applied in the positioning of my ceramic work. This work has kept me focused on what I enjoy while we are all so far from one another. Feeling so lucky that my work is being exhibited, I hope that others are brought together by simple pleasures that we can continue at home.”

