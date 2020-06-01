 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students exhibit work at National Art Exhibition

Details
Hits: 160
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Three @BartonPeveril Sixth Form College students have been selected to exhibit work at the annual Sixth Form Colleges Association (@SFCA_info) National Art Exhibition. The exhibition is taking place online between 3rd and 10th June this year,  due to current Government guidelines.

Barton Peveril students Sorcha Marchese, Megan Palmer, and Marcie Russell were selected to represent the College in the national event. The exhibition, titled ‘At Home’, is designed to showcase the best pieces of art from the country’s Sixth Form College students and invites students to portray their life studying at home in art.

Sorcha Marchese and Megan Palmer, formerly of Crestwood Community School and Wyvern College, respectively, both study A Level Fine Art at the College. Marcie Russell, who was a pupil at The Hamble School before taking A Levels at Barton Peveril, is a student on Barton Peveril’s University of the Arts, London endorsed Foundation Diploma in Art and Design.

Barton Peveril Technical Demonstrator and Art Studio Technician, Patrycja Pluta, commented on her students’ achievement:

“It has been an absolute pleasure to see so many of our students engage with the theme of At Home in a versatile, creative and considerate way. We will forever be grateful for the opportunity given by SFCA which allowed our students to have a creative outlet. Whilst 2020 will be remembered for many things, these outstanding artworks will continue to be a reminder of how proud we were of their determination and innovative ideas towards the brief.”

Student Marcie Russell spoke of her participation in the exhibition:

“Through photography I was able to think about how social distancing could be applied in the positioning of my ceramic work. This work has kept me focused on what I enjoy while we are all so far from one another.  Feeling so lucky that my work is being exhibited, I hope that others are brought together by simple pleasures that we can continue at home.”

Advertisement

2020 Further Education Workforce Data for England report published
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has today publ
CNet Training Reopen Network Infrastructure Centres in the UK
Sector News
Due to the easing of restrictions by the UK Government, @CNet has anno
Major research announced on enrichment in FE supporting student resilience in Covid-19 recovery
Sector News
Pioneering collaboration between @AoC_info and @DerbyUni funded by @NC

You may also be interested in these articles:

2020 Further Education Workforce Data for England report published
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has today publ
CNet Training Reopen Network Infrastructure Centres in the UK
Sector News
Due to the easing of restrictions by the UK Government, @CNet has anno
Major research announced on enrichment in FE supporting student resilience in Covid-19 recovery
Sector News
Pioneering collaboration between @AoC_info and @DerbyUni funded by @NC
ScreenSkills & Skills for Health, join forces to tackle COVID-19 with cross-sector partnership
Sector News
@SkillsforHealth, the Sector Skills Council for Health are proud to be
MBTI type tips meet fingertips with new Myers-Briggs App
Sector News
MBTI® practitioners can now give participants instant access to accur
Impact of children’s loneliness today could manifest in depression for years to come
Sector News
The research, which draws on over 60 pre-existing, peer-reviewed studi
Little SERC is Helping Parents to Make Big Plans to Focus on their Future
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is getting set to welcome the
Welsh Education Minister’s ‘deep concern’ over UK Government’s student number controls proposals
Sector News
@wgmin_Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has written to @MichelleDon
NEU calls on Government to step back from the brink and stop June 1st wider opening of schools
Sector News
Four prominent members of the Government’s own scientific advisory b
Ministers must consult devolved governments over plan for student cap
Sector News
Responding to news that the UK Government will take steps to impose ca
Lib Dems call for spare space registers to aid social distancing in schools
Sector News
The @LibDems are calling for the creation of local spare space registe
Half of parents do not trust government to put children’s best interests first during pandemic
Sector News
New @theRSAorg poll finds that 49% do not trust the government to put

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4597)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page