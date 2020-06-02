 
15% of Britons want to work from home permanently post-pandemic

#FutureofWork - Recent findings from Dynata (the world’s largest first-party data and insight platform, reaching 62 million people globally) show that Brits are ready to embrace working from home in the long run, with 74% of UK respondents stating they want to work from home at least some of the time after the pandemic. Meanwhile, 15% would like to work from home permanently.

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed our world, causing an unprecedented shift in consumer behavior across all parts of our lives, but one of its most profound impacts has been on people’s working lives. Whether they are still employed but working in a different location or have lost their jobs during the pandemic and are taking steps to return to the workforce with new skills and different industries, we all have a “new normal” when it comes to how we work.

Explore the latest global consumer trends shaping the new normal of our working lives and their impending impacts:

  • Majority are working from home now and productivity levels are high – 75% report doing so at least some of the time; just under two thirds report they are just as, if not more, productive at home than they were in the office.
  • People are not going back – Most people prefer to continue to work from home in the future at least some of the time, regardless of how productive they feel.
  • Newly-unemployed individuals are focused on getting back to work – Those who lost their jobs during the pandemic are being proactive, learning new skills or a new trade, and considering career changes or even starting their own companies.

Some other key findings of Dynata’s New Normal Report include:

  • COVID-19 is responsible for one in four recent layoffsthe pandemic is driving unemployment, hurting some sectors more than others, with retail accounting for 14% of layoffs globally.
  • The newly-unemployed believe their old jobs won’t be there when the pandemic ends2/3 of those laid off globally think it’s unlikely they’ll go back to previous job sectors.
  • The majority of us work at home now – 75% are working from home in the UK, which is the same as the global average. There is a high of 89% in China and a low of 60% in Germany.
  • Productivity is high at home – 61% in the UK say they’re just as or even more productive working from home. This is echoed globally, even among millennials (62%) and generation X (62%), who are more likely to have kids at home.  

