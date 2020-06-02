15% of Britons want to work from home permanently post-pandemic

#FutureofWork - Recent findings from Dynata (the world’s largest first-party data and insight platform, reaching 62 million people globally) show that Brits are ready to embrace working from home in the long run, with 74% of UK respondents stating they want to work from home at least some of the time after the pandemic. Meanwhile, 15% would like to work from home permanently.

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed our world, causing an unprecedented shift in consumer behavior across all parts of our lives, but one of its most profound impacts has been on people’s working lives. Whether they are still employed but working in a different location or have lost their jobs during the pandemic and are taking steps to return to the workforce with new skills and different industries, we all have a “new normal” when it comes to how we work.

Explore the latest global consumer trends shaping the new normal of our working lives and their impending impacts:

Majority are working from home now and productivity levels are high – 75% report doing so at least some of the time; just under two thirds report they are just as, if not more, productive at home than they were in the office.

COVID-19 is responsible for one in four recent layoffs – the pandemic is driving unemployment, hurting some sectors more than others, with retail accounting for 14% of layoffs globally.

