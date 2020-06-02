 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

FutureLearn and Coventry University launches suite of technology focused microcredentials to upskill learners around the world

Details
Hits: 119
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
FutureLearn Logo

@FutureLearn and @covcampus launches suite of technology focused microcredentials to upskill learners around the world 

Built with industry leaders, learners engage with technologies including Tableau, Amazon Web Services, Xero and Salesforce to prepare for industry certifications while also obtaining academic credit from Coventry University.


FutureLearn, the leading social learning platform, is launching four new industry-accredited microcredentials in order to help individuals build digital skills and help futureproof their careers. 

   

Microcredentials are short, accredited, online courses designed to help learners develop skills and expertise in areas that are highly valued by employers, as evidenced by data around job opportunities and market growth. This set of microcredentials is focused on data analytics, financial analysis, cloud computing and customer success. 


Microcredentials help futureproof the workforce 

It is widely reported that jobs are transforming as a result of rapid technological innovation and that digital skills are more important than ever. For example, the World Economic Forum estimates that forty-two percent of core skills within roles are expected to change by 2022. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the widespread furlough and unemployment that has accompanied it, there will no doubt be more changes in roles in the near future, and a greater need for professionals to develop in-demand skills.  


Both FutureLearn and its partners recognise these changes in the workplace and the importance of universities and businesses collaborating to ensure people develop the skills employers are looking for. This suite of microcredentials is developed and endorsed by industry leaders in the technology sector and academically-validated by Coventry University, ranked one of the top 15 UK universities for 5 years running in the Guardian University Guide. They are available on FutureLearn.com and accessible online to the platform’s almost 12 million global learners.


The microcredentials launching include:


Data Analytics microcredential with Tableau, designed as a pathway for individuals seeking data analyst and business analytics roles, as well as for professionals across all sectors that increasingly rely upon data analysis to perform their role. Transforming huge amounts of data into meaningful insights has become an essential practice in business, with LinkedIn reporting Analytical Reasoning as one of the most in demand skills of 2020. This microcredential will help learners develop core quantitative data analysis skills to manage and analyse complex data sets. 


Cloud Computing Professional is aimed at those looking to accelerate their career in cloud computing, preparing learners for an Amazon Web Services (AWS) certification. Cloud is one of the most critical technological developments powering the transformation of organisations, with IDC predicting that worldwide expenditure on public cloud services will more than double by 2023. On this microcredential, learners will develop their fundamental understanding of cloud computing with strong contextualisation in business applications. 

Advertisement

Virtual Summer Start-up programme to inspire student entrepreneurs in Wales
Sector News
A WEEK of #virtual talks, workshops and seminars for students and grad
Londonâ€™s Calling for Neath College Dance Student
Sector News
Talented dance student from Neath College @NPTCGroup, Jordan Cranny ha
New learning platform launched for Gower College Swansea applicants
Sector News
@GowerCollegeSwa nsea is delighted to this week launch its very first


Financial Analysis and Decision Making with Xero and Tableau aims to help all levels of finance and business professionals, as well as entrepreneurs, develop their ability to understand and interpret financial data to drive key business decisions. According to the 'Solving the UK Skills Shortage - Accounting & Finance report, analytics is one of the most in-demand skills in the finance sector and this microcredential will help learners to analyse data and produce valuable financial insights. 


The Customer Success microcredential with Salesforce is designed to help learners develop their customer experience and success skills and increase their ability with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) techniques and technologies. LinkedIn has listed Customer Success Managers as one of the most promising jobs and this microcredential will help learners build their customer success capabilities and also prepare them for the Salesforce Administrator certification, should they wish to progress further. 


Justin Cooke, Chief Content & Partnerships Officer at FutureLearn, said: 

“The workplace is transforming during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the UK alone, at least 4 million workers have been furloughed as a result of the crisis. Collaboration between universities and businesses will be key in helping people gain in-demand skills. We’re proud to partner with over a quarter of the world’s top universities, including forward-thinking universities like Coventry, and leading technology companies that recognise this need to work together to equip professionals with the right skills, not just for the current climate but for the future.” 


Ian Dunn, Provost at Coventry University, said: “I’m delighted to see the launch of these microcredentials, which will help learners around the world to develop new skills and acquire knowledge to improve their professional performance. Continuous professional development and remaining competitive in an ever-changing job market are values that we encourage in our own graduates, and we see microcredentials as an effective and affordable way to achieve this.” 


James Eiloart, Tableau’s SVP EMEA, said: “Now, more than ever, people everywhere – regardless of industry or role – need data skills to make decisions. Companies and individuals must be able to adapt, grow, and most importantly, navigate with data.  Building up data literacy skills is therefore one of today’s most critical priorities, so I’m thrilled to see this collaboration with our Tableau Academic program come to life and make a real impact on individuals – for both current and future generations of workers.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Virtual Summer Start-up programme to inspire student entrepreneurs in Wales
Sector News
A WEEK of #virtual talks, workshops and seminars for students and grad
London’s Calling for Neath College Dance Student
Sector News
Talented dance student from Neath College @NPTCGroup, Jordan Cranny ha
NEU statement on the killing of George Floyd
Sector News
@cyclingkev @NEUnion statement on the killing of George Floyd - standi
Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) announced as an EdTech Demonstrator College
Sector News
@bcot announced as an EdTech Demonstrator CollegeBasingstoke College o
Lansio platfform dysgu newydd i ymgeiswyr Coleg
Sector News
 Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn falch o lansio ei blatfform dysgu cyntaf
New learning platform launched for Gower College Swansea applicants
Sector News
@GowerCollegeSwa nsea is delighted to this week launch its very first
Virtual ‘Walk and Talk’ challenge raises money to help feed local people in need
Sector News
Staff from @gatesheadcoll have completed 1,543 virtual miles to raise
Detailed guide: Apprenticeship gateway and resits for end-point assessment (EPA)
Sector News
Roles and responsibilities for apprenticeship gateway and resits for e
Waltham Forest College Appoints Janet Gardner as New Principal and CEO
Sector News
@WFCTweets is pleased to announce that Janet Gardner has been appointe
Folkestone College Students Prepare to Impress TV Dragon
Sector News
@EKCFolkestone students prepare to meet @dragonjonesTwo Level 3 Enterp
Kirklees College announces partnership with Big White Wall to provide mental health support
Sector News
All staff and students at @kirkleescollege can now access free online
Graphic Design at Borders College – encouraging creativity, communication and critical thinking.
Sector News
Maybe you’re looking to learn about creative thinking, problem solvi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Virtual Summer Start-up programme to inspire student entrepreneurs in Wales 23 minutes ago
NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: London’s Calling for Neath College Dance Student 41 minutes ago
EKC Group
EKC Group had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 20 minutes ago

RT @employableshep1: The @EKC__Group vacancy for a Workshop Technician at #Sheppey College closes tomorrow #Sheerness https://t.co/Umg0UG7D…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4604)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page