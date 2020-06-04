Beacon Awards 2020 Winners Celebrate With Virtual Ceremony

#AoCBeacons - Now in their 25th year, the @AoC_info Beacon Awards celebrate the best and most innovative practice among UK colleges.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the scheduled Parliamentary reception for July had to be cancelled and instead today winners and runners up celebrated their successes in a virtual awards ceremony.

Introducing the Awards Ceremony, Education Secretary of State Gavin Williamson, said in his opening statement:

“I’m really pleased I can support your celebrations today. Colleges have gone above and beyond showcasing their commitment to people within them, the communities in which they operate and providing support to employers as the country rebuilds.”

“I’m proud to champion colleges, FE and skills for the whole country. As colleges you should be incredibly proud of your actions, your achievements and the businesses’ and people you continue to help and support.” - Education Secretary of State @GavinWilliamson. #AoCBeacons pic.twitter.com/vNzSBIWeX7 — Association of Colleges (AoC) (@AoC_info) June 4, 2020

The winners of the 2019/20 awards are:

British Council Award

Grimsby Institute of Further & Higher Education won for the UK’s largest staff international research innovation that improved opportunities for their local community.

The first #AocBeacons result is in... and we've won! 🎉



Congratulations to our fantastic students and staff. We are so proud of your incredible efforts, today and always 👏



Thank you to @BritishCouncil for sponsoring the award and well done to our fellow finalists.@AoC_info pic.twitter.com/ZS240miZVq — Grimsby Institute (@gifhe) June 4, 2020

Julie Nerney, Chair of AoC’s Charitable Trust said:

“The AoC Beacon Awards showcase exactly why colleges are so important to every community and why people value them. This award recognises international collaboration and exchange, importantly helping to shape an international mind-set in learners. The work of the winning college and their partnerships overseas show how vital colleges are to maintaining our reputation and connections as the UK prepares to leave the EU.”

Runners-up

Southern Regional College

Burton & South Derbyshire College

The Careers and Enterprise Company Award for Innovation in Careers and Enterprise

The Manchester College won for offering students a seamless, holistic experience on their pathways to work-readiness.

We are so incredibly proud of this achievement... from a standing start @CareersTMC @TheMcrCollege have built an excellent whole college approach to careers and truly delivered on our #CareersnotCourses ambition. Thank you @CareerEnt and @AoC_info @AoCNorthWest for recognising us https://t.co/mUDj8MNlAC

Julie Nerney, Chair of AoC’s Charitable Trust said:

“This college has shown great innovation in highly effective engagement with schools, employers and other agencies, in providing learners with excellent impartial careers education, advice and guidance. Enabling learners to make informed choices about their progression to further study and training, including apprenticeships, will have a lasting effect on the rest of their lives.”

Runners-up

Cambridge Regional College

Barnsley College

Sunderland College

Edge Award for Excellence in the Practical Delivery of Technical and Professional Learning

The @ukEdge Award for Excellence in Real World Learning recognises technical and professional learning that supports social mobility, enabling young people to succeed. 🌟



We're wishing @gifhe, @AbWitCollege and @LSEColleges the best of luck. #AoCBeaconshttps://t.co/RAMf98L3SI pic.twitter.com/2mInq8AVIx — Association of Colleges (AoC) (@AoC_info) June 4, 2020

Grimsby Institute has won for radically changing the teaching and learning on its full-time media courses, trailblazing a brave new way forwards for vocational delivery with innovation, creativity, responsiveness and a collaborative approach with employers and industry who work hand in hand to facilitate qualification achievement.

We've only won our second Beacon Award of the day! Unbelievable!! 🎉🎉🎉



Well done to @AbWitCollege and @LSEColleges 👏 https://t.co/sP2K6fSr6Q — Grimsby Institute (@gifhe) June 4, 2020

Julie Nerney, Chair of AoC’s Charitable Trust said:

“This award showcases exactly why colleges are so important to every community, and why people value them. This college is inspirational in the way the teaching delivered is accessible and students get to experience education in a relatable way. Having a curriculum that students can identify with is hugely important for developing skills that will be used long after they have leave college - a strong foundation for the next stages of their life.”

Runners-up:

London South East Colleges

Abingdon & Witney College

Pears #iwill award for Social Action and Student Engagement

The @PearsFoundation #iwill Award for Social Action and Student Engagement celebrates college social action and engagement in communities, providing transformational education opportunities. ☀️



Good luck to @EKC__Group and @swccollege. #AoCBeaconshttps://t.co/iycw1Zvtuq pic.twitter.com/4ue59DNrye — Association of Colleges (AoC) (@AoC_info) June 4, 2020

EKC Group has won for social action and student engagement through a series of Community Weeks. They were put in place for all students, during which they are given the time to engage in social action that has a positive impact on the community they serve.

We’re very proud to win this Award!



We’re passionate about supporting our communities and winning this Award is a testament to the hard work of our incredible staff and students across our family of Colleges and Business Units#AoCBeacons https://t.co/ia6tFv7fse — EKC Group (@EKC__Group) June 4, 2020

Julie Nerney, Chair of AoC’s Charitable Trust said:

“Colleges have a significant role to play in preparing students to become active citizens and engage with the world around them. This college has shown a really high standard of participation, curriculum enhancement and learner engagement in social action which benefits both learners and communities.”

Runner-up:

South West College

NOCN Group Mental Health and Wellbeing Award

The @NOCNGroup Award for Mental Health and Wellbeing celebrates important work colleges are doing to support learners and staff. 💖



We wish @barnsleycollege, @CollegeNELondon, @BridgendCollege and @Hartpury the best of luck. #AoCBeaconshttps://t.co/7FhI8RlnqQ pic.twitter.com/T5T1qR3eos — Association of Colleges (AoC) (@AoC_info) June 4, 2020

Barnsley College has won for a college-wide organisational transformation programme to enhance the mental health, wellbeing and welfare of its learners, its staff and its community.

We couldn’t be more proud! https://t.co/qsnQo81FP9 — Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) June 4, 2020

Julie Nerney, Chair of AoC’s Charitable Trust said:

“The work colleges do on wellbeing often gets overlooked. But it is a core focus for so many institutions. This college stands out with its whole college mental health strategy that spans both improving teaching and learning and providing effective support for everyone. All this vital, high quality work enables students to feel more secure and able to learn.”

Runners-up:

Bridgend College

College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London

Hartpury College

Jisc Award for effective use of Digital Technology in further education

The @Jisc Award for Effective Use of Digital Technology in Further Education celebrates an outstanding ‘Use of Technology’ carefully designed to improve student experiences. 💻



Good luck to @LTEgrp / @TheMcrCollege and @BTC_Coll. #AoCBeaconshttps://t.co/bkTuQDa0h8 pic.twitter.com/9QbWVhmnfi — Association of Colleges (AoC) (@AoC_info) June 4, 2020

The Manchester College has won for creating over a hundred bespoke assistive technology solutions each year. The college focused on collaboration and co-creative activity of Transition Officers, SENCOs, students and parents.

We are tremendously proud to receive the @AoC_info Beacon award for the 2019/20 @Jisc Award for Effective Use of Digital Technology in Further Education!



Thank you to all of our amazing colleagues who have gone above and beyond to make this possible. #BeAmazingTMC pic.twitter.com/MfeFswfLuK — The Manchester College (@TheMcrCollege) June 4, 2020

Julie Nerney, Chair of AoC’s Charitable Trust said:

“Colleges excelling digitally is hugely important as they reflect the fast-paced changes that are happening out in the world of work - particularly now, as so much work moves online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Colleges will need to use technology to contribute to the development of the curriculum more than ever – including equipping their SEND students with digital skills. This college is ensuring they underpin their learning experience as well.”

Runner-up:

Bridgwater & Taunton College

City and Guilds Award for College Engagement with Employers

Fareham College has won for designing a highly innovative Civil Engineering and Groundworks Training Initiative.

The results are in… We have won #AoCBeacons @cityandguilds Award for College Engagement.



A huge congratulations and many thanks to our staff and associated employers for their ongoing contribution towards this fantastic achievement.

#LoveOurColleges #SCEEG #CETC @aoc_info pic.twitter.com/k1RbdLGTIe — Fareham College (@FarehamCollege) June 4, 2020

Julie Nerney, Chair of AoC’s Charitable Trust said:

“Colleges often don’t get the recognition they deserve. The AoC Beacon Awards aim to showcase exactly why colleges are so important and reward their dedication to learners and their progress into the workforce. Colleges produce the workers of the future, and it’s clear from the winning college’s work that their contribution to local and regional economic development is of enormous value.”

Runners-up:

Exeter College

Bradford College

Hugh Baird College

RCU Support for Students Award

The Support for Students @RCU_Limited Award celebrates outstanding examples of student support - for a significant group of students, across a whole provision or a college wide approach. 🏫



Good luck @PrestonCollege, @AbWitCollege and @gifhe. #AoCBeaconshttps://t.co/8nZtVPVrVk pic.twitter.com/TD93nVwFpl — Association of Colleges (AoC) (@AoC_info) June 4, 2020

Preston's College has won for creating bespoke programmes for asylum seeker students. Their initiative aims to empower and equipping learners with skills vital to starting to reclaim their lives, through a supported education after such shocking and harrowing journeys and ordeals. The college has adapted courses, and support practices for sanctuary seekers to enable a smooth transition to work and further education.

🎉 We are so proud to have won this award! 🎉



Many congratulations to everyone involved in the project and thank you to @RCU_Limited for sponsoring the award. https://t.co/ntm3qNOqrW — Preston's College (@PrestonCollege) June 4, 2020

Julie Nerney, Chair of AoC’s Charitable Trust said:

“This college has gone above and beyond in equipping and empowering students to have a voice, to solve their own challenges, make their own choices and to participate in their community. They have shown great dedication to fully support students into college, employment and adult life, enabling them to achieve their goals and helping them to transform their lives.”

Runners-up:

Abingdon & Witney College

Grimsby Institute

In total there were 130 entries from over 100 colleges.