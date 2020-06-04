 
Time to Glow Up for former Media Make-up student Berny

Media Make-up student Berny

Former @CRC_College student, Bernardo Ferreira is currently appearing as a contestant on the hit BBC show Glow Up, a competitive series that follows aspiring make-up artists as they battle to prove they have what it takes to succeed in the industry.

After completing his secondary education at Ernulf Academy, St Neots, Bernardo undertook his further education at Cambridge Regional College where he completed his studies in Media Make-up.

After three years at CRC, Berny attended The University of Arts London (UAL), graduating with a 2:1 BA Honours in Hair and Make-up for Fashion and has since enjoyed a successful career that has seen him assisting on shows for Dazed and Wonderland magazine, published on the cover of Gay Times magazine and assisting the backstage Illamasqua team at fashion week.

Hair and Media Make-Up lecturer, Beverly Hurrell said, “Berny always took a different approach to his creative work and pushed boundaries. His focus has been on exploring the artistic interpretation of a brief and developing his ideas in a unique way.”

In the early part of 2019, having already made a name for himself in the industry, Berny was approached by the BBC inviting him to apply to be a contestant on the hit make-up show Glow Up and in June 2019, after an intensive interview process, he received the news that he had reached the final ten and would start filming later that year.

Berny said, “I knew that I wanted to pursue a career in the creative industry so getting my degree was always the goal however it wasn’t until I started studying at CRC that I discovered my love for media make-up. I never could have imagined that just six years later I would be sharing my passion on national television.”

Working under the name Berny Ferr, Bernardo appears as one of ten aspiring make-up artists competing to be named Britain’s next make-up star. Each week the contestants are put through a real-life and creative brief challenge, under the watchful eye of host Stacey Dooley and judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner.

Speaking to the show’s production team, Berny said, “Make-up to me means more than just putting a bit of powder on someone’s face and making someone look beautiful. Make-up for me is like painting on a canvas.”

Berny made a great impression in episode one, winning the first challenge to secure a place on the make-up team for a national sportswear campaign however he narrowly escaped elimination in episode three to make it to the final six. The show can be seen on BBC i-player and will continue throughout June when the winner of Glow Up 2020 will be announced.

