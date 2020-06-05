 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New remote learning opportunities to be explored

Details
Hits: 19
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Gower College Swansea has signed a partnership agreement with the Open University in Wales (OU) that will see a wider range of flexible and distance learning opportunities being offered to higher level learners across the Swansea Bay region.

The partnership will cover four main elements – developing new degree apprenticeships and university level programmes, the piloting of a HE progression pathway for access and foundation degree students, and employee upskilling.

Gower College Swansea has a dedicated University Centre at its Tycoch Campus and will now look to expand its range of higher education courses, which currently include foundation and undergraduate degrees, by utilising OU online resources.

Meanwhile staff at the College would have the option to use the OU’s OpenLearn platform to aid their professional development. OpenLearn includes a platform of free courses which the OU would be able to adapt to meet any identified skills gaps.

“We are really excited by the possibilities this collaboration will open up for our students and our staff,” says the College’s Deputy Principal, Nick Brazil.

“Due to current global events, it’s really important that we develop our provision of remote learning opportunities and linking up with the Open University in Wales in this way is a really positive step forward.”

"For over 50 years, the OU has been bringing learning into people's homes and, in that time, we've become everyone's local university,” adds Louise Casella, Director of The Open University in Wales.

“We're here to open up learning to more and more people who may be looking for more flexible ways to develop their skills - that's why our relationship with colleges and their staff and students is so important. This new partnership will give us the chance to work with Gower College Swansea in an area of Wales which is teeming with potential and to support people in gaining a university qualification and realising their ambitions in a way that's right for them."

Advertisement

Archwilio cyfleoedd dysgu o bell newydd
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi llofnodi cytundeb partneriaeth gydaâ€™r
Explore a career in Youth Work with Borders College
Sector News
Youth workers help young people with a whole range of issues, from beh
University Centre Leeds awarded accreditation by AdvanceHE
Sector News
University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds) has been awarded accreditati

You may also be interested in these articles:

Archwilio cyfleoedd dysgu o bell newydd
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi llofnodi cytundeb partneriaeth gyda’r
Explore a career in Youth Work with Borders College
Sector News
Youth workers help young people with a whole range of issues, from beh
University Centre Leeds awarded accreditation by AdvanceHE
Sector News
University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds) has been awarded accreditati
£7.27m to provide digital and face-to-face support for children impacted by coronavirus
Sector News
A ‘coalition of charities’ will help vulnerable children most impa
Work making our wellbeing worse – even before COVID-19 crisis started
Sector News
Work has made our wellbeing worse over the last two years, according t
Fair Access to Higher Education: Progress and Challenges
Sector News
@CommFairAccess Annual Report 2020 Commenting on the Commissioner for
EKC Group Scoops Prestigious National Beacon Award
Sector News
Staff and students have been celebrating across East Kent after @EKC__
Leeds City College finalist for BKSB Awards
Sector News
@leedscitycoll (LCC) has been shortlisted for Provider of the Year acc
Barton Peveril’s Science Mentors
Sector News
@bartonpeveril successfully launched a student-lead mentoring programm
Working from home is impacting our mental health
Sector News
95% of UK employees are neglecting microbreaks when working from home,
reed.co.uk partners with DivideBuy to allow all prospective learners to spread the cost of courses
Sector News
Leading LendTech company @DivideBuy today announces its partnership wi
Student entrepreneurs tackling community impact of COVID-19 set-up initiatives to distribute surplus food and PPE supplies
Sector News
Student entrepreneurs awarded @Ford Fund grants to support projects ta

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

PromoteEd
PromoteEd has published a new article: The Skills Market Must Not Operate in a ‘Bubble’ 11 minutes ago
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Explore a career in Youth Work with Borders College 11 minutes ago
Jack
Jack has published a new article: Cybersecurity and Education Technology: Risks and Prevention Strategies 1 hour 11 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4624)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page