North Wales college holding virtual open day for prospective students during Covid-19 pandemic

@COLEGCAMBRIA is hosting a #virtual open day for prospective students and parents to explore its cutting-edge facilities and the wide range of courses on offer.

The college is currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though further education institutions will begin a phased reopening in Wales for face-to-face teaching later this month.

In the meantime, anyone interested in applying to study at one of Cambria’s sites in Deeside, Wrexham (Yale and Bersham Road), Llysfasi and Northop can tune into the online event from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday June 17.

Available in both Welsh and English, there will be a social media Q&A, a live chat with the student services team, 3D tours of the college’s multi-million pound facilities and information on A levels, apprenticeships and the many courses and qualifications on offer.

Principal Sue Price is to give a welcome address, and there will be videos presented by current learners on life and education at the college, as well as advice and guidance on a variety of topics from transport to childcare and more.

Chief executive Yana Williams said it is an opportunity to safely connect with their community, school pupils and families during the Coronavirus lockdown.

“The college may be closed at present but now more than ever we are embracing technology and communicating with our students and partners online,” said Ms Williams.

“Of course we miss the day to day interaction with colleagues and learners, and being a vibrant centre at the heart of the community, but for now we can demonstrate via our online platforms that we are there for our students and anyone who is thinking about joining us for the next academic year, or in the future.

“That goes for parents as well, who might want to know more about the social side of college life, or what transport is available, and people who want to study for a qualification but need childcare facilities, which we have on site in Wrexham and Deeside.

“Whatever the question, our student services team will be on hand to answer and support you; there are many topics we will discuss and explore, so we hope you will be able join us.”

In response to the Welsh Government announcement on the opening of colleges in the coming weeks, Ms Williams added: “Their proposal is to open colleges across Wales for students who need face-to-face end point assessments and our most vulnerable students.

“We are currently working through the protocols provided by the Government to assess how and when Coleg Cambria can open safely.

“We will not be opening on June 15 but will as soon as we have detailed plans and risk assessments in place for those students who need to attend. This process could take a couple of weeks as our main priority is the health and safety of our staff and students.

“We will provide updates via the college website and social media channels once further details are available.”

The college will also be running another series of live subject specific sessions across social media in the coming weeks.