 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Ringing endorsement for staff in annual student survey

Details
Hits: 174
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Ringing endorsement for staff in annual @HEPI_news & @AdvanceHE student survey

Universities should spend money on teaching facilities, student support and teaching staff, according to survey of over 10,000 students released today (Thursday).

The annual Student Academic Experience Survey (SAES) from Advance HE and the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) also found that students thought teaching quality, course content and resources provided the best value for money of their university experience.

The findings come despite 22 strike days during the last academic year. The report suggests that despite the industrial action, students’ support for staff may be because the strikes brought into focus the plight of university staff*. The University and College Union (UCU) said the findings highlighted how students saw their learning conditions linked to staff working condition

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘It is clear that students value the teaching and support they receive and want to see universities focus resources on staff. Sadly, universities don’t seem to be getting the message and have already started cutting jobs. The uncertainty brought about by the pandemic risks having huge repercussions for universities, students, staff and the local economies that depend on higher education.

‘Universities need to listen to students who say that staff should be the top priority for investment, and the government needs to provide urgent funding guarantees to remove the uncertainty that higher education currently faces.’

* “Comparing 2019 to 2020, there are some noteworthy differences in priority. Although the overall ranking has changed little, all the staff measures (teaching staff, research staff, management staff) have increased significantly. The early part of 2020 has been a year when university staff have been in the spotlight during a period of significant industrial action, and we may speculate here that although students have felt the impact in terms of contact hours lost, the action may also have made students more aware of the role of staff across institutions.”

*Page 18

Advertisement

Leeds City College achieves 100% pass rate for NEBOSH Certificate
Sector News
@leedscitycoll (LCC) has attained a 100% pass rate, after a month of s
NEU comment on #BlackLivesMatter
Sector News
@NEUnion Commenting on protests taking place in cities and countries a
Briefing note published on supporting prospective students during pandemic
Sector News
@officestudents (OfS) has today released a briefing note on the differ

You may also be interested in these articles:

Leeds City College achieves 100% pass rate for NEBOSH Certificate
Sector News
@leedscitycoll (LCC) has attained a 100% pass rate, after a month of s
NEU comment on #BlackLivesMatter
Sector News
@NEUnion Commenting on protests taking place in cities and countries a
Briefing note published on supporting prospective students during pandemic
Sector News
@officestudents (OfS) has today released a briefing note on the differ
How to make lockdown learning a success with @OneFileUK
Sector News
Due to the current lockdown in place, apprenticeships are now being de
Business as 'un' usual: College opens its virtual doors to prospective students
Sector News
@LSEColleges is hosting a series of innovative online open days this m
Frontline students help to save lives during pandemic
Sector News
@gatesheadcoll Students from across the North East have played a key r
North Kent College and RAF Choir hit the heights on Britain’s Got Talent!
Sector News
@NKCollege1 student Jack Beaney, a 2nd year Miskin actor recently rece
Neath College Student Dances for Wales
Sector News
After initially choosing to study on the Level 3 Performing Arts cours
Roundtable meeting between university vice chancellors and the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson
Sector News
@UniversitiesUK comment on meeting between vice chancellors and the Ed
SERC Apprentice Hannah Finalist in Catalyst Invent 2020
Sector News
A Higher-Level Apprentice in Mechatronics from South Eastern Regional
Black history in schools
Sector News
Today′s @EducationGovUK in the media looks at the way #BlackHistory
Neges ddiweddar gan y Pennaeth, Mark Jones: Mehefin
Sector News
Mewn cyhoeddiad wythnos diwethaf, nododd y Gweinidog Addysg y bydd rha

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

PromoteEd
PromoteEd has published a new article: Mergers & Acquisitions due to COVID-19 4 hours 26 minutes ago
OneFile
OneFile has published a new article: How to make lockdown learning a success with @OneFileUK 7 hours 31 minutes ago
Leeds City College
Leeds City College has published a new article: Leeds City College achieves 100% pass rate for NEBOSH Certificate 7 hours 38 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4644)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page