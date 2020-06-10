 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Business as 'un' usual: College opens its virtual doors to prospective students

Details
Hits: 70
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Business as 'un' usual: College opens its virtual doors to prospective students

@LSEColleges is hosting a series of innovative online open days this month to give prospective students the chance to see everything it has to offer.

The college, which has campuses across Bromley, Bexley, Orpington and Greenwich, traditionally hosts several open events each year for hundreds of visitors. With Covid-19 forcing closure of the majority of its buildings, a new approach was needed to ensure that people can still view the college and find out more about the 300 + courses it has on offer.

The virtual events are hosted by digital platform Springpod. The fully interactive sessions focus on a number of different curriculum areas – from Hair & Beauty and Health & Social Care, through to Engineering and Building Services plus many more.

Tutors will be talking to the virtual visitors about what it is like to study at the college, including information about work experience programmes and progression opportunities. A fully interactive Q&A session will then follow, enabling visitors to ask questions live.

In addition to the curriculum - focused sessions, the College is also offering a specific session for parents/carers, explaining more about the college experience and providing information on vocational education more generally. A further session has been developed for adults who are interested in reskilling or upskilling and the opportunities on offer specifically to them.

Group Head of Marketing and Communications, Heidi Agbenyo, says: “It’s been a challenging few months for everyone but as we slowly head back to normality, now’s the time to look ahead and plan your future.

“Despite our buildings being temporarily closed, we want to promote the message that London South East Colleges is most definitely open. Our virtual open days are the perfect opportunity to see what we have on offer, meet our tutors and hear more about the college.

“Whether you have just finished school or are looking to re skill or up skill, we will have a course for you, starting in September. Do come and join one of our open events to find out more.”

The online open events will also include 360 tours of the college’s Bromley and Bexley campuses, highlighting its industry-standard facilities including our gyms and sports halls, construction and engineering workshops, IT and media suites, Nido Volans (SEND provision) Centres, art and design studios. More areas will be added during the summer in order to create a truly detailed virtual experience of walking through our campuses and viewing spaces, tools and equipment and much more. These fabulous tours are in production right now

Advertisement

Frontline students help to save lives during pandemic
Sector News
@gatesheadcoll Students from across the North East have played a key r
North Kent College and RAF Choir hit the heights on Britainâ€™s Got Talent!
Sector News
@NKCollege1 student Jack Beaney, a 2nd year Miskin actor recently rece
Roundtable meeting between university vice chancellors and the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson
Sector News
@UniversitiesUK comment on meeting between vice chancellors and the Ed

Others will be available via our website by the end of June 2020. Watch this space!

The Virtual Open Events will take place live from Tuesday 23, Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 June and will be available to replay after each event. Visit LSEC.ac.uk to see the full list of talks on offer and to reserve your place/s. Careers advisors are also available to offer information, advice and guidance to prospective students. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Frontline students help to save lives during pandemic
Sector News
@gatesheadcoll Students from across the North East have played a key r
North Kent College and RAF Choir hit the heights on Britain’s Got Talent!
Sector News
@NKCollege1 student Jack Beaney, a 2nd year Miskin actor recently rece
Neath College Student Dances for Wales
Sector News
After initially choosing to study on the Level 3 Performing Arts cours
Roundtable meeting between university vice chancellors and the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson
Sector News
@UniversitiesUK comment on meeting between vice chancellors and the Ed
SERC Apprentice Hannah Finalist in Catalyst Invent 2020
Sector News
A Higher-Level Apprentice in Mechatronics from South Eastern Regional
Black history in schools
Sector News
Today′s @EducationGovUK in the media looks at the way #BlackHistory
Layla Moran asks @GavinWilliamson about laptops for thousands of disadvantaged pupils
Sector News
@LibDems Education Spokesperson @LaylaMoran has condemned the Governme
NUS Scotland calls for clarity on summer support
Sector News
@NUSScotland shares the significant concerns of students in higher edu
Neges ddiweddar gan y Pennaeth, Mark Jones: Mehefin
Sector News
Mewn cyhoeddiad wythnos diwethaf, nododd y Gweinidog Addysg y bydd rha
Dave’s practical lessons keep Borders College students on course
Sector News
Teaching continues to evolve @BordersCollege, with lecturers adapting
LOCKDOWN CAN'T 'PARK' KIM AND MARK'S APPRENTICE AMBITIONS
Sector News
WHILE lockdown has seen a boom in people tending their gardens, this t
Virtual open day events welcome hundreds of visitors
Sector News
@WFCTweets provides an unrivalled opportunity for prospective students

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4644)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page