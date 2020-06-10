Business as 'un' usual: College opens its virtual doors to prospective students

@LSEColleges is hosting a series of innovative online open days this month to give prospective students the chance to see everything it has to offer.

The college, which has campuses across Bromley, Bexley, Orpington and Greenwich, traditionally hosts several open events each year for hundreds of visitors. With Covid-19 forcing closure of the majority of its buildings, a new approach was needed to ensure that people can still view the college and find out more about the 300 + courses it has on offer.

The virtual events are hosted by digital platform Springpod. The fully interactive sessions focus on a number of different curriculum areas – from Hair & Beauty and Health & Social Care, through to Engineering and Building Services plus many more.

Tutors will be talking to the virtual visitors about what it is like to study at the college, including information about work experience programmes and progression opportunities. A fully interactive Q&A session will then follow, enabling visitors to ask questions live.

In addition to the curriculum - focused sessions, the College is also offering a specific session for parents/carers, explaining more about the college experience and providing information on vocational education more generally. A further session has been developed for adults who are interested in reskilling or upskilling and the opportunities on offer specifically to them.

Group Head of Marketing and Communications, Heidi Agbenyo, says: “It’s been a challenging few months for everyone but as we slowly head back to normality, now’s the time to look ahead and plan your future.

“Despite our buildings being temporarily closed, we want to promote the message that London South East Colleges is most definitely open. Our virtual open days are the perfect opportunity to see what we have on offer, meet our tutors and hear more about the college.

“Whether you have just finished school or are looking to re skill or up skill, we will have a course for you, starting in September. Do come and join one of our open events to find out more.”

The online open events will also include 360 tours of the college’s Bromley and Bexley campuses, highlighting its industry-standard facilities including our gyms and sports halls, construction and engineering workshops, IT and media suites, Nido Volans (SEND provision) Centres, art and design studios. More areas will be added during the summer in order to create a truly detailed virtual experience of walking through our campuses and viewing spaces, tools and equipment and much more. These fabulous tours are in production right now

Others will be available via our website by the end of June 2020. Watch this space!

The Virtual Open Events will take place live from Tuesday 23, Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 June and will be available to replay after each event. Visit LSEC.ac.uk to see the full list of talks on offer and to reserve your place/s. Careers advisors are also available to offer information, advice and guidance to prospective students.