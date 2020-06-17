Leeds City College shortlisted for two inclusion awards

The Foundation Studies department @LeedsCityColl has been nominated for two industry accolades within The National Special Educational Needs and Disability Awards (#SEND).

In its sixth year, the awards celebrate inclusive practices for young people in education and employment across the country.

Based in three campuses across the college, the Foundation Studies department provides courses to anyone aged 16 to 25 with disabilities, learning difficulties and behavioural, emotional and social difficulties. The department offers a bespoke curriculum that promotes independent living, community inclusion, health and wellbeing and employment opportunities.

The department has been nominated for ‘Inclusion in Further and Higher Education (up to 24 years)’ for its commitment to helping students achieve their targets and upskill. Programmes are tailored to each student’s individual needs, such as gaining employment and developing independent living skills. Within the department, all learners begin with an ‘Introduction to College’ year, allowing them to engage in a range of topics focusing on introduction to work, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and community groups. After their first year, students can pursue independent living or work, providing them with the opportunity gain valuable experience.

Sarah Young, Deputy Director of Inclusive Provision and SEND and Head of Department for Foundation Studies, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognised by these industry awards. The Foundation Studies team is constantly going above and beyond to enrich students’ learning experience and develop their future prospects. The nominations are a credit to the department for creating innovative and engaging programmes which are individually tailored to meet learners’ needs and ensure they achieve their full potential.”

Foundation Studies has also been shortlisted in the category ‘Support into Employment (up to 24 years)’ for its work-related programmes, including Supported Employment and Preparation for Work, Pre-Internships and Supported Internships. These courses are supported by expert job coaches and provide students with an introduction to work supported by useful work experience. As part of the courses, students develop key working skills including administration and communication to prepare them for paid employment.

Hosted by The Root of It and The Mentoring School, the virtual awards ceremony will take place on Friday 19 June.

