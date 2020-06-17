 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Norland announces safety measures ahead of new academic year

Details
Hits: 57
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Preparations are well underway to ensure students will continue to receive the highest standards of training for which @NorlandCollege is world-famous 

As Norland prepares to welcome new and returning students for the 2020 academic year, the 128-year-old early years education provider has announced a raft of new safety measures as it adapts to a post-coronavirus world.

The Bath-based college, which is known for producing its famous nannies around the world, will be adapting the way it teaches its courses by introducing a blend of face to face onsite and virtual teaching methods to guarantee the high standard of training its students are used to.

To ensure students feel safe when they are on campus, specially curated personal protective equipment (PPE) packs will be given to all students when they arrive. The packs will include a face mask, which will be made by Norland sewing teacher, Nicola Giddings who has recently been supplying medical staff across Bath with hand-made PPE, a face visor, antibacterial wipes and sanitiser, gloves and a digital thermometer.

Norland also has a raft of different social distancing measures in place to help mitigate the risk of transmission such as halving the size of teaching groups for its degree modules and for practical classes such as sewing and cooking, which will still enable face-to-face teaching.  Norland has redesigned its timetable to ensure only one-year group will be onsite at a time and the creation of ‘bubble’ teaching rooms. There will be some teaching online, but this is minimal. 

Dr Janet Rose, Principal of Norland College, said: “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority as we move into the new normal here at Norland. We offer a high standard of teaching and will be ensuring every student, new and returning, will receive the enriching Norland experience our students have come to expect. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in the autumn and continuing to offer the very best education for our students.”

If you are interested in working with children, Norland offers an unrivalled start to a lifelong career. 

Advertisement

Leeds College of Building Joins 2022 T Level Providers
Sector News
Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) has been chosen as one of the 8
COVID-19: Three tips to get your school transport up and running again
Sector News
As pupils begin a phased return to schools following months of COVID-1
New funds to boost student mental health through pandemic
Sector News
The new platform, Student Space, will launch in July with development

You may also be interested in these articles:

Leeds College of Building Joins 2022 T Level Providers
Sector News
Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) has been chosen as one of the 8
COVID-19: Three tips to get your school transport up and running again
Sector News
As pupils begin a phased return to schools following months of COVID-1
New funds to boost student mental health through pandemic
Sector News
The new platform, Student Space, will launch in July with development
T Levels Virtual Open Day At Derby College Group
Sector News
@DerbyCollege Group (DCG) will hold a #virtual open day on Wednesday J
Training specialist unveils new post-lockdown learning method
Sector News
@PHXTraining A leading north west training provider has unveiled its p
Education settings continue to open their doors to more pupils
Sector News
Statistics published today show that more and more schools and other e
Exeter College Announced as EdTech Demonstrator College
Sector News
@ExeterCollege Announced as EdTech Demonstrator College The Department
Colleges Scotland Comment on Scottish Government's Return to Work Package
Sector News
Scottish Government’s Return to Work PackageCommenting on the Scotti
stem4 tips for a safe and happy Pride month
Sector News
stem4, teenage mental health charity, wishes everyone a happy and safe
Barnet and Southgate College Online Art Exhibition Now Live
Sector News
Welcome to the first-ever #virtual exhibition of the Media and Art &am
Zoos reopening focuses minds on training for animal care sector
Sector News
With zoos and safari parks reopening from lockdown now is a great time
Have your say on new agriculture T Level training for 16 to 19s
Sector News
New T Level can bring more skilled young people into agriculture, land

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4667)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page