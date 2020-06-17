Norland announces safety measures ahead of new academic year

Preparations are well underway to ensure students will continue to receive the highest standards of training for which @NorlandCollege is world-famous

As Norland prepares to welcome new and returning students for the 2020 academic year, the 128-year-old early years education provider has announced a raft of new safety measures as it adapts to a post-coronavirus world.

The Bath-based college, which is known for producing its famous nannies around the world, will be adapting the way it teaches its courses by introducing a blend of face to face onsite and virtual teaching methods to guarantee the high standard of training its students are used to.

To ensure students feel safe when they are on campus, specially curated personal protective equipment (PPE) packs will be given to all students when they arrive. The packs will include a face mask, which will be made by Norland sewing teacher, Nicola Giddings who has recently been supplying medical staff across Bath with hand-made PPE, a face visor, antibacterial wipes and sanitiser, gloves and a digital thermometer.

Norland also has a raft of different social distancing measures in place to help mitigate the risk of transmission such as halving the size of teaching groups for its degree modules and for practical classes such as sewing and cooking, which will still enable face-to-face teaching. Norland has redesigned its timetable to ensure only one-year group will be onsite at a time and the creation of ‘bubble’ teaching rooms. There will be some teaching online, but this is minimal.

Dr Janet Rose, Principal of Norland College, said: “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority as we move into the new normal here at Norland. We offer a high standard of teaching and will be ensuring every student, new and returning, will receive the enriching Norland experience our students have come to expect. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in the autumn and continuing to offer the very best education for our students.”

If you are interested in working with children, Norland offers an unrivalled start to a lifelong career.

