Colleges Scotland Comment on Scottish Government's Return to Work Package

Shona Struthers, Chief Executive of Colleges Scotland

Scottish Government’s Return to Work Package

Commenting on the Scottish Government’s announcement today (Tuesday) of a £230 million package to help stimulate Scotland’s economy following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Shona Struthers, Chief Executive of Colleges Scotland, said:

“This is a welcome announcement by the Scottish Government which will benefit many sectors across the country and provide much needed support to help stimulate an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As in previous recessions, the college sector will have a vital role in driving economic recovery as well as continuing to deliver on social inclusion, and significant additional investment for digitisation would have an extremely positive impact by reducing the risk of students suffering through digital exclusion.

“Colleges can quickly reskill, upskill and provide essential employability skills to people of all ages while providing critical aid for SMEs and priority skill sectors by driving a regional skills-led recovery, and additional investment from Scottish Government would maximise the sector’s positive impact on the economic and social recovery from the pandemic.

“We look forward to working through the details of this announcement with Scottish Government and its agencies and collaborating with them and the wider tertiary sector to galvanise Scotland’s social and economic revival.”

