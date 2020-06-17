 
Leeds College of Building Joins 2022 T Level Providers

Details
Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) has been chosen as one of the 88 new providers to deliver #TLevels from September 2022.

The College has been approved to offer a T Level in Design, Surveying and Planning; students will spend time at both its North Street and South Bank Campuses.

Launching later this year, T Levels are new technical courses equivalent to three A levels. The two-year programmes have been designed with the input of employers and businesses to ensure content meets the needs of industry and prepares students for work.

Selected colleges, schools and other providers across England will start rolling out the first three T Levels this September, with a further seven offered in 2021 before the full 18 courses are available to study in 2022.

T Levels combine classroom theory, practical learning, and a work placement. They will make sure students have the skills they need to progress and help rebuild the economy following the Coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department for Education.

In order to be approved to deliver the courses, the College had to apply to the Department for Education demonstrating a positive commitment from local employers and detailing the specialist equipment and expertise offered. This was backed by the College’s recent Good Ofsted rating in 2019.

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, said: 

“Now, more than ever, it’s vital that young people across the country have access to high-quality technical education to provide them with the skills they need to succeed and employers with the workforce they need for the future.

“This third wave of further education providers will help us supercharge the roll-out of these new and pioneering qualifications and it’s fantastic to have them all on board. They will play a part in a unique opportunity to shape the lives of thousands of young people.”

Nikki Davis, Vice Principal at Leeds College of Building said:

“As the only General Further Education College that specialises in Construction and the Built Environment, Leeds College of Building is looking forward to working with local and regional employers to develop T Level opportunities for our students and their future employees. “T Level students at Leeds College of Building will have access to state-of-the-art facilities, specialist teaching staff and excellent employer networks plus access to progression opportunities within Higher Level and Degree Apprenticeships.”

