stem4 launch FREE Mental Health Advice booklet for Parents amidst COVID-19

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

In times of uncertainty and increased anxiety, parents have a key role in supporting the mental health of children and young people. With a 2019 stem4 survey of parents revealing 76% of parents worry about their offspring’s mental health, stem4 have launched a new booklet to provide guidance for concerned parents on how to support young people during the COVID-19 outbreak, whilst also building resilience in themselves.

The free booklet helps parents to provide comfort and reassurance to their children, limit the impact of uncertainty and information overload, help deal with loss and change, strengthen family connections and be aware of how their own responses might impact on the family.

As well as providing information on the possible effects of COVID-19 on family mental health, the booklet also breaks down how to support children and young people according to their developmental needs, specific mental health needs and special educational needs.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Universities from across the north west have teamed up to help teenage Sector News @SASsoftware is collaborating with @joinHandshake, the leading career Sector News @NewburyCollegeâ€™s Degree and Postgraduate Engineering Course Leader,