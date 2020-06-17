 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

stem4 launch FREE Mental Health Advice booklet for Parents amidst COVID-19

Details
Hits: 51
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

In times of uncertainty and increased anxiety, parents have a key role in supporting the mental health of children and young people. With a 2019 stem4 survey of parents revealing 76% of parents worry about their offspring’s mental health, stem4 have launched a new booklet to provide guidance for concerned parents on how to support young people during the COVID-19 outbreak, whilst also building resilience in themselves.

The free booklet helps parents to provide comfort and reassurance to their children, limit the impact of uncertainty and information overload, help deal with loss and change, strengthen family connections and be aware of how their own responses might impact on the family.

As well as providing information on the possible effects of COVID-19 on family mental health, the booklet also breaks down how to support children and young people according to their developmental needs, specific mental health needs and special educational needs.

Advertisement

Universities from across the north west team up to help guide teens
Sector News
Universities from across the north west have teamed up to help teenage
SAS and Handshake connect early-career analytics talent with eager employers
Sector News
@SASsoftware is collaborating with @joinHandshake, the leading career
Newbury Collegeâ€™s Degree lecturer awarded top engineering designers trophy
Sector News
@NewburyCollegeâ€™s Degree and Postgraduate Engineering Course Leader,

You may also be interested in these articles:

Universities from across the north west team up to help guide teens
Sector News
Universities from across the north west have teamed up to help teenage
SAS and Handshake connect early-career analytics talent with eager employers
Sector News
@SASsoftware is collaborating with @joinHandshake, the leading career
Newbury College’s Degree lecturer awarded top engineering designers trophy
Sector News
@NewburyCollege’s Degree and Postgraduate Engineering Course Leader,
Leeds College of Building Joins 2022 T Level Providers
Sector News
Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) has been chosen as one of the 8
COVID-19: Three tips to get your school transport up and running again
Sector News
As pupils begin a phased return to schools following months of COVID-1
New funds to boost student mental health through pandemic
Sector News
The new platform, Student Space, will launch in July with development
T Levels Virtual Open Day At Derby College Group
Sector News
@DerbyCollege Group (DCG) will hold a #virtual open day on Wednesday J
Training specialist unveils new post-lockdown learning method
Sector News
@PHXTraining A leading north west training provider has unveiled its p
College of West Anglia Lecturer Hopes to Open Up Possibilities for Future Generation of Doctors
Sector News
@CWA_College Course Director, James Knowles has published ground-break
Colleges Scotland Comment on Scottish Government's Return to Work Package
Sector News
Scottish Government’s Return to Work PackageCommenting on the Scotti
stem4 tips for a safe and happy Pride month
Sector News
stem4, teenage mental health charity, wishes everyone a happy and safe
Barnet and Southgate College Online Art Exhibition Now Live
Sector News
Welcome to the first-ever #virtual exhibition of the Media and Art &am

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4667)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page