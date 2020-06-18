Children displaying more signs of emotional and mental health problems during lockdown

Research revealed this week from the @UniofOxford has shown that primary school children are displaying more signs of emotional and mental health problems during lockdown.

The study of 10,000 parents and carers revealed that more children aged four to ten are becoming more clingy in lockdown, as well as demonstrating behavioural problems such as tantrums and arguments.

Keiron Sparrowhawk is a Neuroscientist and Founder of an NHS-approved app called MyCognition, that is actively helping over 15,000 children in the UK through the Covid-19 crisis – by helping them to improve their mental health through daily cognitive training.

Keiron Sparrowhawk says:

“The Oxford results are to be expected. The worries, the additional stress, of Covid-19 will be enough to push some children beyond their stress threshold, which, if prolonged, will result in poorer behaviour, poor academic potential, poor mental health and social isolation. This will be particularly evident on children who were already predisposed to poor health, and those children who were most vulnerable in society so it’s very important that parents and teachers act now to prevent this.

“So many children are struggling to access the mental health support they need right now and crucially, the app, MyCognition ED can be used by those on lockdown who are socially isolating, wherever they are.

“MyCognition ED allows a child’s cognition and mental health to be monitored and enhanced. The data collected can be shared confidentially with their health practitioner and wellbeing coach – most of whom are now working digitally rather than face-to-face. Reports can be made available to their parents and teachers can be fully involved as well. Then, automatically as a first line of intervention in stepped care, the child can undertake daily ‘AquaSnap’ training, using a scientifically designed video game, to enhance their mental resilience. It is proving critical in this time where children, and their parents may feel anxious, worried and insecure about the future. The comprehensive approach through MyCognition ED enables mental health professionals to continue their work, leverage their healing skills and help more people. They become more efficient and overall more effective using MyCognition ED.”

When used for just 15 minutes per day as an active daily meditation, AquaSnap optimises a child’s cognitive health. AquaSnap creates a personalised training programme for children that has remarkable results, strengthening mental resilience, improving their health, helping their ability to self-regulate, adapt their behaviour and, importantly, engage more productively in their school work.

It has been used across the north west of England for the past 18 months with great results. The percentage of children with poor cognitive fitness dropped from 34% to 18%, while higher levels of cognitive fitness increased from 13% to 39%. Significant cognitive improvements were reported after a term of regular training, with benefits maintained still one year later. It’s been used internationally with equally good results. It is used in a clinic in Canada to treat children suffering from PTSD.