Layla Moran: Challenge is for Govt, not teachers

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@LaylaMoran Responds to reports that @BorisJohnson has announced he wants all pupils’ back to school every day and all day from September

Responding to the announcement from the Prime Minister, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran said:



“We all want to be able to have pupils back at school and learning in the best environment possible. However, we cannot safely do that without a national plan for reopening schools or without having a comprehensive test, trace, and isolate system fully up and running.



“The Prime Minister should wake up and fully grasp the issue. The challenge is not for teachers, it’s for the Government to explain how and when this can be achieved.



“Sadly, Boris Johnson is once again setting ambitious goals without having made a plan or reaching out to the people who actually have to implement it. He needs to learn from his mistakes, fast.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @colegcambria and @Alana_Spencer_ YOUNG entrepreneurs were treated to Sector News @NEUnion Responds to School returns in September Commenting on the Pri Sector News @1stforEPA - DO COMPANIES ALREADY HOLD THE KEY TO THEIR ECONOMIC RECOV