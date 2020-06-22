 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

IMI data shows big shift in use of e-learning tools

Details
Hits: 160
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Mark Armitage

@The_IMI data shows big shift in use of e-learning tools

Sustained investment in digital tools means lockdown hasn’t held back continuous professional development in the automotive retail sector

New data from the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has underlined the massive switch to digital learning, accelerated by COVID-19. Comparing the period of 23rd March – 10th June 2020 with the same weeks in 2019, there has been a more than 60% uplift in e-learning courses taken by both IMI members and non- members.

As Mark Armitage, Head of Membership Products & Services explains, the professional body’s significant investment in online training tools in the last few years is paying dividends for automotive professionals at this challenging time.  “It has always been our mission to make our learning tools as accessible as possible and that included adding more courses to our online platform. Clearly that wasn’t with any expectation of needing to service a group of professionals either working in lockdown or furloughed. We are therefore delighted that we have been able to ‘be there’ for both members and non-members working in the automotive sector.”

According to the new IMI analysis, the top trending courses are:

  • Electric Vehicle eLearning modules
  • Electric Vehicle: Electrical and Electronic Principles
  • Electric Vehicles Safe Working, Tools and Hazard Management
  • Estimating Costs and Job Times in the Workshop
  • Heavy Vehicle Service and Maintenance Technician Practice Tests
  • IMI Light Vehicle Apprenticeship Standard Practice Tests
  • Motor Vehicle Service and Maintenance Technician (Light Vehicle) Practice Tests
  • Strategy and You

 “What is also immensely encouraging is the uptake in courses focused on electric vehicles”, continued Mark Armitage.  “The journey towards zero emission motoring marches inexorably on, regardless of COVID-19, so it’s crucial that the sector doesn’t lose any time in preparing itself.  It’s also interesting to see that non-technical skills development has been a focus for automotive professionals, with enrolment to the ‘Strategy and You’ module seeing a significant increase year on year. This could well also reflect the huge challenges facing automotive employers in seeing their businesses come out the other side of COVID-19.”

 

Advertisement

Ofsted reviews online experience for students and apprentices at Eastleigh College
Sector News
@Eastleigh_Col - In response to the rapid expansion of online educatio
College launches decade-long fund to help tackle inequality
Sector News
@LSEColleges is setting up a long-term grant fund to promote diversity
The risk and reward of growing your degree-apprenticeship offer this autumn
Sector News
@SDN_HQ - Universities across the UK are expected to have a significan

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofsted reviews online experience for students and apprentices at Eastleigh College
Sector News
@Eastleigh_Col - In response to the rapid expansion of online educatio
College launches decade-long fund to help tackle inequality
Sector News
@LSEColleges is setting up a long-term grant fund to promote diversity
The risk and reward of growing your degree-apprenticeship offer this autumn
Sector News
@SDN_HQ - Universities across the UK are expected to have a significan
Key education report: 'New, Next or Never Normal' to be unveiled at virtual conference -
Sector News
'New, Next or Never Normal’ report released on 24th June by @C_learn
College Art exhibition goes virtual
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Art exhibition goes virtualBarnsley College’s annua
Update on occupational specialisms for the building services engineering T Level
Sector News
Students on a T Level in building services engineering must choose at
International Women in Engineering Day: Everyone has a part to play
Sector News
@thewisecampaign There are now over 50,000 women in engineering profes
Business experts shine at college-led Summer Start-Up Week for budding entrepreneurs
Sector News
@colegcambria and @Alana_Spencer_ YOUNG entrepreneurs were treated to
Anxiety levels doubled in young people following COVID-19 lockdown, says study
Sector News
Interesting preliminary research from @CO90s and @BristolUni : Anxiety
Learn Lessons from COVID-19, and Better Blend Digital Learning into Future Classroom Education
Sector News
Learn Lessons from COVID-19, and Better Blend Digital Learning into Fu
NEU reacts to @borisjohnson comments about schools in September
Sector News
@NEUnion Responds to School returns in September Commenting on the Pri
Do companies already hold the key to their economic recovery?
Sector News
@1stforEPA - DO COMPANIES ALREADY HOLD THE KEY TO THEIR ECONOMIC RECOV

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4682)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page