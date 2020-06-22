IMI data shows big shift in use of e-learning tools

@The_IMI data shows big shift in use of e-learning tools

Sustained investment in digital tools means lockdown hasn’t held back continuous professional development in the automotive retail sector

New data from the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has underlined the massive switch to digital learning, accelerated by COVID-19. Comparing the period of 23rd March – 10th June 2020 with the same weeks in 2019, there has been a more than 60% uplift in e-learning courses taken by both IMI members and non- members.



As Mark Armitage, Head of Membership Products & Services explains, the professional body’s significant investment in online training tools in the last few years is paying dividends for automotive professionals at this challenging time. “It has always been our mission to make our learning tools as accessible as possible and that included adding more courses to our online platform. Clearly that wasn’t with any expectation of needing to service a group of professionals either working in lockdown or furloughed. We are therefore delighted that we have been able to ‘be there’ for both members and non-members working in the automotive sector.”



According to the new IMI analysis, the top trending courses are:

Electric Vehicle eLearning modules

Electric Vehicle: Electrical and Electronic Principles

Electric Vehicles Safe Working, Tools and Hazard Management

Estimating Costs and Job Times in the Workshop

Heavy Vehicle Service and Maintenance Technician Practice Tests

IMI Light Vehicle Apprenticeship Standard Practice Tests

Motor Vehicle Service and Maintenance Technician (Light Vehicle) Practice Tests

Strategy and You

“What is also immensely encouraging is the uptake in courses focused on electric vehicles”, continued Mark Armitage. “The journey towards zero emission motoring marches inexorably on, regardless of COVID-19, so it’s crucial that the sector doesn’t lose any time in preparing itself. It’s also interesting to see that non-technical skills development has been a focus for automotive professionals, with enrolment to the ‘Strategy and You’ module seeing a significant increase year on year. This could well also reflect the huge challenges facing automotive employers in seeing their businesses come out the other side of COVID-19.”

