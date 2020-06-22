 
College Art exhibition goes virtual

Details
Barnsley College logo

@barnsleycollege Art exhibition goes virtual

Barnsley College’s annual end-of-year Art and Design exhibition is on show to the general public with a new look.

The exhibition is traditionally held in the College’s Electric Theatre but, due to the impact of COVID-19, this is the first year that the exhibition has been created and displayed virtually.

Work produced by students for their final major project of the Level 3 Extended Diploma Art and Design course is on display, featuring drawing, painting, print-making and sculpture, installation works, photography, animation, architectural design, textiles and crafts-based work.

Students finished the 10-week project working at home due to lockdown. They chose to explore themes including poetry, anxiety, LGBTQ+, natural forms and textures through abstraction, British birdlife, mortality and abortion via images, videos and audio recordings.

Student Luke Frostick said: “The pieces on display show the complexity of the Art and Design industry. Each student has produced work that is considered and unique, from traditional paintings to more contemporary works, making the viewing experience feel that bit more special. The works on display all present a unique point of view and it is interesting to see each project resolved in a final outcome with a story to tell.”

Fellow student Charlotte Ogley-Baxter added: “The virtual exhibition is really cool and full of amazing artwork with lots of visuals standing out. I am happy to see everyone’s artwork and our hard work shown online. It’s an interactive and creative exhibition so it’s worth clicking on the link!”

To view the exhibition, visit www.barnsley.ac.uk/art

 

