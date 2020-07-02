 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UK School launches Worlds Biggest Classroom - Half a million children to take part

Details
Hits: 70
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@GlobalClassRM - LIVE GLOBAL EVENT FOR SCHOOL CHILDREN LAUNCHED TO HELP TEACH RESILIENCE AND UNIFY YOUNG MINDS

The historic event, One Global Mind, launched by Scarisbrick Hall School in Lancashire in partnership with the World Health Organisation aims to bring together the world’s school children to connect and have a voice during the COVID-19 global pandemic. It’s also supported by UNICEF, National Geographic, Smithsonian, BMG Production Music and Penguin Books. 

Entitled ‘One Global Mind’, the live, one-hour event will take place on July 9 2020 at 16:30pm and focuses on mental wellbeing among school-age children aged nine to 18. It will feature world-recognised speakers, celebrities and distinguished guests including Bear Grylls, one of the most recognised faces in terms of survival and outdoor adventure, Captain Dave Henson OBE who helped to found the Invictus Games which is also championed by Prince Harry, multi music award winner, Heather Small who achieved massive success with M People and the mother of Lady Gaga, Cynthia Germanotta, Goodwill Ambassador for Mental Health from the WHO.  

The guests have been selected as they all have powerful stories of overcoming adversity, and their resilience and courage will inspire children during what has been a hugely difficult time for everyone, especially our children, across the globe. 

The aim of The Global Classroom is to unite hundreds of thousands of children across the world from over 200 countries including the UK, US, Nepal, Cambodia, South Africa, Sweden and more, and give them a voice during the lockdown period and beyond.

Dr Tedros, Director General of the WHO, said: “COVID-19 has turned lives upside down for people worldwide, including children, with millions forced home and disconnected from their regular classroom environment. But there is much we can and must do to care for the physical and mental health and wellbeing of children at this time. Initiatives like the virtual Global Classroom play an important role in connecting with young people and offering a place to share their thoughts and receive advice to protect their health and deal with challenging issues they may face.”

Jeff Shaw, Headmaster of Scarisbrick Hall School and co-founder of The Global Classroom, added: “Lockdown has unified the world and children have more common ground with those in other countries than ever before and this was a way to share conversation and connect with each other.”

“However, we’re at risk of a ticking timebomb in terms of their mental health being absent from the conversation so we wanted to launch The Global Classroom to give children that voice. 

Advertisement

Two new industry leaders bringing diversity to CITB board
Sector News
@GillianKeegan and Peter Lauener welcome new Trustees to @CITB_ board
Ymunwch Ã¢ ni yn Niwrnodau Agored Rhiwthwir Cymru
Sector News
Oherwydd Covid-19, mae llawer o ddigwyddiadau a oedd wediâ€™u cynlluni
Join us at Walesâ€™ Virtual Open Days
Sector News
Due to Covid-19 many planned events, like open days, that had been sch

“Our upcoming event is the most important one yet as mental wellbeing is such an important topic and at Scarisbrick Hall School we want to make sure our students are best equipped to deal with modern life. A great deal of importance is placed on Maths, English and Science, but we believe they should be complemented with life skills including resilience, independence, moral values, exploration and reflection.

“The raft of speakers we have lined up for One Global Mind truly reflect these qualities and I am personally very excited to hear what they say.”

Two Global Classroom events have been trialled already, the first featuring Dr Tedros from WHO and Executive Director UNICEF, Henrietta H Fore. Over 150,000 children tuned into the first event from 193 countries across the world.

Questions were asked of the speakers from around the world, including a child in Nepal, where they were making things for their school from plastic waste. They wanted to talk to Melati Wijsen, a National Geographic Young Explorer, about how she’d managed to get plastic bags abolished in Bali. There was also a question from a pupil in Uganda to international Grammy award winner, Jason Mraz, about how to stay calm under pressure. Jason gave his perspective to help children from so many backgrounds and countries who are dealing with the same issues. 

Linda Atulinda, age 22, 3rd year of Medicine and Surgery at Makerere University, Uganda, East Africa said: “Mr Shaw you talked about ‘Every child's voice being heard’ which is what the Global Classroom is successfully achieving in this time of adversity and I applaud you and the entire team for that.”

Matthew Roberts, age 15, pupil of Scarisbrick Hall School said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the experience that was provided for me through The Global Classroom. Having the opportunity to speak to Henrietta Fore was a great experience considering her role for UNICEF and her global presence.”

The Global Classroom was founded by Scarisbrick Hall School in partnership with the World Health Organisation and kindly supported by UNICEF, Andrew Brennen and Tierney Thys from National Geographic, artist Lindsey Stirling from BMG, Dr. Carol O’Donnell from Smithsonian, Penguin Books and Lord Dr Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick. 

Children from around the world will be engaging live (in real time) for one hour with distinguished guests. To join the event, click the following link at the scheduled time. Please note that schools are not required to have Microsoft Teams to access the classroom, this will work in most web browsers. Click the link to enter the classroom. 

Scarisbrick Hall, supported by ISA acknowledges the fact that we are at a critical >me globally for education. The new normal under Covid-19 lockdown has changed the perception that children have of their world. With the present challenges, there is also an opportunity for unified thought. The Global Classroom unites the minds of children across the world, regardless of nationality, socio-economic background or geographic border, it aims to protect the rights of the child, therefore inspiring them to reach their full potential. 

The Global Classroom is partnering with local communities and supporters around the world to reach as many children as possible. We are reaching as far as South Africa, Saudi Arabia, USA, Nepal and Europe. The UN family, World Health Organization are helping to access 193 countries which this live broadcast aims to reach. Supported by ISA and partners we are now reaching a catchment of 150,000 schools worldwide. This is the largest ever digital classroom to date. 

The filming of this broadcast will then be edited into a 30-minute programme that will be broadcast on all good social media channels. Our amplification reach is estimated to have a global reach of 30 – 50 million, providing sessions on a range of themes covering: Our Global Planet, Health and Body, Global Mind, Global Arts, Global Heart and cutting-edge STEM themes. The overarching threads will follow the Sustainable Development Goals 17, UN Life Learning and igniting a spirit of exploration.

You may also be interested in these articles:

New online tool to involve young people in policy making
Sector News
‘Involved’ Instagram page will use polls and stories to hear views
Exeter College graduate behind one of art’s biggest lockdown trends
Sector News
An @ExeterCollege art graduate has been the inspiration behind one of
NEU comment on Ofqual consultation on exams and assessments
Sector News
@NEUnion comment on @Ofqual consultation on exams and assessments Comm
Two new industry leaders bringing diversity to CITB board
Sector News
@GillianKeegan and Peter Lauener welcome new Trustees to @CITB_ board
Ymunwch â ni yn Niwrnodau Agored Rhiwthwir Cymru
Sector News
Oherwydd Covid-19, mae llawer o ddigwyddiadau a oedd wedi’u cynlluni
Join us at Wales’ Virtual Open Days
Sector News
Due to Covid-19 many planned events, like open days, that had been sch
London School of Business and Finance in Singapore’s ‘ACCA Platinum Learning Partner’ status renewed
Sector News
@LSBF in Singapore has announced that the Association of Chartered Cer
The Most Valued Languages Students can Learn this Summer
Sector News
With the majority of students at home after finishing university for t
Most tuition will remain online for at least the next year, says major new survey
Sector News
Teachers and tutors expect to deliver most of their lessons online ove
FAB Board Chair and Vice Chair step down from board
Sector News
@AwardingBodies Statement from the FAB Board of Directors - Retirement
Imagin3D and Sparq to Unveil 3D Conference and Exhibition Platform
Sector News
The Covid-19 Pandemic has forced us all online, but the #virtual exper
Major businesses back youth-led initiatives that are realising the UN's SDGs
Sector News
@OneYoungWorld – the global forum for young leaders that counts Megh

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Demetrius Harrison
Demetrius Harrison has published a new article: Extended Reality XR improves focus & physical activity for distance learners 52 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 3 hours

KEEPING APPRENTICES ENGAGED...AND FUNDED

Overview In these difficult times it is really important that training providers work with their employers to keep as many apprentices as possible...

  • Tuesday, 14 July 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online
Jo Moriani - updated event, Supporting the Effective Delivery of functional skills in mathematics – level 1 & 2 5 hours ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4724)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page