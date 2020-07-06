 
School inspectorate categorisations to be suspended next year

Details
The Welsh Government will suspend school categorisation for the 2020/21 academic year, as part of its measures to reduce pressure on schools during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every year, primary and secondary schools are measured against a range of factors and placed into one of four colour-coded categories.

The system helps identify schools that need the most support and guidance, those doing well but could be doing better and those that are highly effective and can act as support to other schools.

The updated categories are published every January on the My Local School website.

A review of guidance on school improvement is to be undertaken. The Welsh Government has also been working with the school inspectorate, Estyn, and a number of schools to pilot a National Evaluation and Improvement Resource, as well as a multi-agency pilot to support a number of schools that are causing concern. Preparations are being made for when that work can continue.

The Education Minister, Kirsty Williams, said:

“I recognise the difficult circumstances schools are currently operating in. My priority is to allow staff to focus their energies on the needs of pupils during these extraordinary and challenging times.

“I am committed to help reduce the administrative workload on education settings, where it is appropriate and safe to do so. I have temporarily relaxed requirements to undertake national tests and assessments and also worked with Estyn to pause its inspection arrangements.

“These steps will help give schools the space to continue the fantastic work they are doing in supporting their learners.”

Gohirio’r broses o gategoreiddio ysgolion y flwyddyn nesaf

Bydd Llywodraeth Cymru yn gohirio’r broses o gategoreiddio ysgolion ar gyfer y flwyddyn academaidd 2020/21, fel rhan o'i mesurau i leihau'r pwysau ar ysgolion yn ystod y pandemig Covid-19.

Bob blwyddyn, caiff ysgolion cynradd ac uwchradd eu mesur yn erbyn ystod o ffactorau a'u rhoi mewn un o bedwar categori lliw.

Mae'r system yn helpu i nodi'r ysgolion sydd angen y cymorth a'r arweiniad mwyaf, y rhai sy'n gwneud yn dda ond a allai fod yn gwneud yn well a'r rhai sy'n effeithiol iawn ac sy'n gallu cefnogi ysgolion eraill.

Cyhoeddir y categorïau diweddaraf bob mis Ionawr ar wefan Fy Ysgol Leol.

Bydd adolygiad o'r canllawiau ar wella ysgolion yn cael ei gynnal. Mae Llywodraeth Cymru hefyd wedi bod yn gweithio gyda'r arolygiaeth ysgolion, Estyn, a nifer o ysgolion i dreialu Adnodd Gwerthuso a Gwella Cenedlaethol, yn ogystal â chynllun peilot aml-asiantaethol i gefnogi nifer o ysgolion sy'n peri pryder. Mae paratoadau'n cael eu gwneud ar gyfer pryd y gall y gwaith hwnnw barhau. 

Dywedodd y Gweinidog Addysg, Kirsty Williams:

"Rwy'n cydnabod bod ysgolion yn gweithredu dan amgylchiadau anodd ar hyn o bryd. Fy mlaenoriaeth yw caniatáu i staff ganolbwyntio eu hegni ar anghenion disgyblion yn ystod y cyfnod anghyffredin a heriol hwn.

"Rwyf wedi ymrwymo i helpu i leihau'r baich gweinyddol ar leoliadau addysg, lle bo hynny'n briodol ac yn ddiogel. Rwyf wedi llacio'r gofynion dros dro i gynnal profion ac asesiadau cenedlaethol a hefyd wedi gweithio gyda Estyn i ohirio ei drefniadau arolygu.

 "Bydd y camau hyn yn helpu ysgolion i barhau â'r gwaith gwych y maen nhw'n ei wneud i gefnogi eu dysgwyr."

