 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

HomeServe boss says Government apprenticeship pledge does not go far enough

Details
Hits: 103
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Richard Harpin, the founder and CEO of home repairs and improvement business @HomeServeUK

Richard Harpin, the founder and CEO of home repairs and improvement business @HomeServeUK, says the Government's move to increase support for firms taking on a young apprentice to £3K in total does not go far enough.  Research undertaken by @CheckaTrade suggests the figure would need to be closer to £7K to have an impact.

Walsall-based HomeServe has its own academy for training apprenticeships based in Nottingham and is about to launch the HomeServe Foundation, a charity focused on supporting firms that take on apprentices and lobbying for the right  conditions.  

The CEO of home repairs and improvements business HomeServe, says the Government must tackle the impending youth unemployment crisis by committing to increased investment into apprenticeship skills. 

While welcoming yesterday’s decision to increase financial support for apprentices aged 16-18 from £1,000 to £3,000, with incremental incentives for other age groups, Richard Harpin says the move still does not go far enough to make taking on a young trainee an affordable option for the vast majority of small firms operating in the trade sector. 

Richard said a figure closer to £7,000 could tip the balance delivering a dramatic boost to the apprenticeship system and allowing the UK to bridge the growing skills gap and create much-needed youth employment. 

Richard Harpin said: “We wholeheartedly support the Government’s ambition of an apprenticeship guarantee for every young person coupled with increased financial support, it’s a welcome step in the right direction. But our research suggests what’s currently on the table is unlikely to have the impact the Government is hoping to see. 

“Our members are small businesses themselves.  They have told us cost is the biggest single disincentive to taking on and nurturing an apprentice.   

“Without meaningful investment in future skills now, I fear the Government is in danger of missing a golden opportunity to impact the lives of talented young people into the future.” 

Gas boiler service and repairs engineer Danny Tickner, 53, who runs his own Checkatrade-listed business Samsian Ltd, from his home-town of Borough Green, agrees.  

He supported his 21-year-old son Sam through a plumbing and gas apprenticeship and says the costs were almost prohibitive. 

Danny said: “If I had known what I know now about how much it was going to cost me, I probably wouldn’t have done it.  The cost is the major factor and a huge disincentive for small businesses because you also have to factor in the fact that you could be taking longer to complete jobs because you have to show your apprentice the ropes for two to three years. That has a big impact on a small firm like mine. 

Advertisement

WHY ARE APPRENTICES ESSENTIAL TO RESKILLING THE ECONOMY?
Sector News
As the country emerges from Lockdown - @westlondoncol - assesses the c
Skills Training UK hails â€˜right choiceâ€™ by Chancellor in tripling traineeships
Sector News
Martin Dunford OBE, Chief Executive, @SkillsTrain_UK says the Chancell
Schools encouraged to sign up to virtual manufacturing events
Sector News
West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce (@WNYChamber) has annou

“Financial support from the Government to help pay the wages of apprenticeships would be a very welcome step.” 

According to recent statistics, a staggering one third of all 18-24-year-olds have lost jobs or been furloughed during the Covid-19 crisis. With the furlough scheme coming to an end, there is a fear this age group is on course to be the hardest hit. 

Meanwhile, the number of young people embarking apprenticeships has fallen by over 20% since 2015 to below 400,000. The numbers are still going down but according to Checkatrade research, demand for skills like plumbing and construction is going up.

Later this year, HomeServe is launching a not-for-profit Foundation to encourage and make it easier for employers in the sector to take on and train more apprentices to a high standard. 

The HomeServe Foundation will also campaign for more investment and a reduction in the complex paperwork that surrounds the scheme. 

Helen Booth, Director of the HomeServe Foundation, said: “The pandemic coupled with Brexit, means the stakes are higher than ever before. Young people need the opportunities that apprenticeships can bring, and as we gear up for life outside of the European Union, the UK must build the skills we have got used to attracting from other countries. 

“We plan to do whatever it takes to encourage and support employers and their apprentices as we build the skills for the future.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

WHY ARE APPRENTICES ESSENTIAL TO RESKILLING THE ECONOMY?
Sector News
As the country emerges from Lockdown - @westlondoncol - assesses the c
Skills Training UK hails ‘right choice’ by Chancellor in tripling traineeships
Sector News
Martin Dunford OBE, Chief Executive, @SkillsTrain_UK says the Chancell
Schools encouraged to sign up to virtual manufacturing events
Sector News
West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce (@WNYChamber) has annou
Rishi Sunak’s ‘Plan for jobs’ – let’s ensure best outcomes for young people
Sector News
@WeAreBud we positively support the Chancellor and the Treasury for th
Chancellor leads on G20 Finance Ministers’ Action Plan to fight Covid-19 global outbreak
Sector News
@RishiSunak today (15 Apr) agreed an economic action plan with global
Eligibility calculator for home to school route travel funding
Sector News
QRoutes, a provider of software solutions for local authority transpor
Data is key as we stimulate the economy, support job growth, and get people back to work safely, while continuing to protect the most vulnerable
Sector News
Work and Pensions Secretary, Thérèse Coffey’s speech to the Organi
MORE THAN 7,000 OF THE WORLD’S BEST-KNOWN RESEARCH JOURNALS COMMIT TO ACTION ON EQUALITY
Sector News
@RoySocChem - Publishers of some of the world’s most impactful resea
Stoke on Trent College wins NAMSS awards for learner involvement
Sector News
Staff @SOTCollege are celebrating after members of its student service
Myfyrwyr yn cynhyrchu arddangosfa ffasiwn rithwir
Sector News
Roedd arddangosfa Gradd Sylfaen Dylunio Ffasiwn a Thecstilau eleni yn
Inaccurate petition on A level and GCSE grades this year
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/07/08/inaccurate-petition-on-a-level
Statistics show schools welcoming back more young people
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/07/07/statistics-show-schools-and-co

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4751)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page