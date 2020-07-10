 
Winners of UK Women in Software Power List 2020 announced

Makers Logo

The UK’s Women in Software Power List 2020, supported by @ComputerWeekly, software bootcamp @makersacademy, @Level39CW and @GoogleStartupUK was published today.

The annual initiative celebrates the achievements of talented women across the coding community and their vital contribution to the country’s digital economy. The list focuses on key individuals who are rising stars and have been in the software development world for less than a decade. 

Women who made the list are employed across business sectors, and work in some of the world’s most influential firms, ranging from blue chip companies to billion dollar startup unicorns. 

Compiling the Power List required employees from tech and other industries across the UK to nominate female colleagues who should be recognised.  Women were also encouraged to nominate themselves. A group of independent judges reviewed the applications and narrowed the list to 30 names.

The list showcases the talented women across the software community and encourages more women across the UK to join the tech sector.  Women represent just 19% of the digital tech workforce in the UK, as opposed to 49% across all jobs, according to the 2018 Tech Nation Report. In 2017, female Programmers and software developers made up only 3.9% of tech and telecoms professionals in the UK -  down from 10% in 2007.

Evgeny Shadchnev, CEO of Makers Academy, said: “During this difficult period of economic uncertainty it's important to emphasise the skills that are needed to advance our digital future. Coding continues to be the most sought after requirement for businesses, making it an ideal career move, especially in a post-Covid-19 world where technology will be critical to offering work flexibility and expertise to spur on innovation in everything from healthcare to cybersecurity and research.  We hope that initiatives such as the Women in Software Power List will encourage more women to play a part in developing tomorrow’s breakthroughs and therefore helping to shape all of our lives for the better.  There’s so much talent in the UK, and through our Power List, we are extremely thrilled to identify some of the best, high- calibre and game changing women who are advancing our community for the common good.” 

THE WINNERS

2020 Women in Software Power List

  1. Paula Muldoon — Backend Engineer, BRYTER
  2. Yasmin Desai — Product Owner, Revolut
  3. Genevieve Leveille — CEO and Founder, AgriLedger
  4. Anna Holland-Smith — Internal Developer Advocate, Automattic
  5. Lina Chan — CEO, Co-Founder, Adia Health
  6. Andreea Ionescu — Software Developer and CoChair of Women’s Developers Group, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  7. Danielle Booysen — Junior Frontend Developer, Vodafone UK
  8. Jessica Falk — Software Engineer, Improbable
  9. Keltoum Boukra — Automation Team Lead, LabGenius
  10. Evelyn Utterson — Software Engineering Educator, Lloyds Banking Group
  11. Cassie Evans — Front End Developer, Clearleft
  12. Emma Steeley — CEO, AccountScore
  13. Suze Shardlow — Coding Instructor, Director of Women Who Code London and Chapter Lead of Ladies Of Code London
  14. Nicole Fu — Consultant, Nav.Marketing
  15. Akua Apeagyei — Engineer Apprentice, Lyst Ltd
  16. Samira Cheurfi — Senior Android Developer, Trainline
  17. Katya-yani Vyas — VP Product and Innovation, Azur
  18. Visnja Drinjovski — Tech Lead, MVF
  19. Kim Diep — Associate Software Engineer, M&G Plc
  20. Mansata Kurang — Founder, VR Revival
  21. Sjoukje Ijlstra — Software Engineer, JP Morgan
  22. Merve Taner — Senior Software Engineer, Zencargo
  23. Eli Schutze Ramirez — Web Engineer, Monzo
  24. Tanya Eccleston — Software engineer, Depop
  25. Allie Gillon-Livesey — Vice President — Digital Innovation, J.P. Morgan
  26. Mathilde Ferrand — iOS Engineer, Ford Mobility Europe
  27. Melanie Rogan — Software Engineer, Financial Times
  28. Mabintou Kolley — Creative Director and Digital Designer, Clamp Agency
  29. Phillipa Rodney — Software Delivery Manager, Freddie’s Flowers
  30. Aurelija Stankunaite — Senior Agile Lead, Smart Pension

This year Makers also launched the Changemakers list to celebrate teams from HR, Tech and beyond who are leading the way in creating a more inclusive tech industry.

2020 Women in Software Changemakers List

  1. OneTech
  2. Code First Girls
  3. Tech Returners
  4. The Women in Tech (WIT) network at Unilever — Stacey Wills
  5. Coding Black Females
  6. The Tech She Can Charter
  7. Women Driven Development
  8. Like Minded Females — Sonya Barlow
  9. Zoopla’s interview guide
  10. Dassault Systèmes EuroNorth Lean In Circles

Since opening its doors in 2013,  Makers has trained more than 1,700 software engineers, and has worked with the world’s sought after employers to place those with newly developed coding skills into relevant roles. It is also the most diverse - 35% of Makers graduates are women, twice the national average. 

In response to the pandemic Makers has rolled out its training across the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with an initiative called Makers Remote.  This is an intensive and immersive coding programme offered via remote training which enables students to become software engineers in 12 weeks.  By delivering the programme nationally, Makers is giving anyone a chance to learn new digital skills whilst on coronavirus lockdown. 

