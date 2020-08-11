 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Scots EdTech firm offers funding boost to Universities’ virtual ambitions

Details
Hits: 160
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
@sharedimmersion and @edify_ac - Scots EdTech firm offers funding boost to Universities’ virtual ambitions
 

A Glasgow-based Scottish immersive technology company is offering academics and teachers a virtual solution to the problems of remote teaching created by COVID-19 ahead of the new academic year.  

Following on from the launch of its virtual learning platform Edify, Sublime is offering educators the opportunity to co-create and build a limited number of fully-funded virtual educational experiences so they can continue to teach their subjects in a 3D world, remotely. With or without a VR headset.

One of the big issues facing educators since the start of lockdown has been how to replicate the interactive nature of on-campus teaching for students which are so invaluable to the learning experience.

Developed in partnership with the University of Glasgow, Edify helps lecturers create and lead classes in 3D environments from anywhere in the world. Ten prototype virtual learning environments have so far been co-created by academics, providing virtual teaching worlds that allow students to go beyond the lecture theatre. From a 3D model of the heart and a tour of the stomach, to stepping inside a disease diagnostics lab – the platform is enabling learning by doing and by ‘being’ in impossible places.

Open to all disciplines, Sublime is inviting academics to submit their ideas for an engaging and immersive educational experience. Edify will shortlist up to 50 ideas and each entrant will receive a tutorial with University of Glasgow VR & AR academic Dr Neil McDonnell and the Edify development team to further refine the teaching requirements.

Sublime will select the most viable briefs to develop as fully-funded virtual lessons, from an app development fund totalling £100,000, to be delivered on the Edify platform. Sublime will then collaborate with each winner to co-create and build the applications, to be delivered within applicants’ institutions.

Dr Neil McDonnell, Lord Kelvin Adam Smith Research Fellow in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (Philosophy) at the University’s College of Arts, said:

“Given the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 to physical teaching environments, this is a great opportunity for institutions to develop a new model of teaching, one which complements traditional methods, as blended learning becomes the norm. Using virtual 3D environments in teaching can be extraordinarily powerful, whether those environments are accessed via VR headsets, via Zoom, or on a laptop screen. Edify brings that power to teachers in a practical, accessible way and we’re offering lecturers the chance to have their own virtual lab, classroom, or environment built on this exciting new platform.”

Advertisement

Colleges Scotland Comment on Scottish Deputy First Ministerâ€™s Statement on Exam Results
Sector News
Commenting on todayâ€™s parliamentary statement from the Deputy First
NEU comment on Scotland exam results
Sector News
@MaryBoustedNEU @NEUnion comments on @JohnSwinneyâ€™s decision to with
Working with Welsh Government colleagues to reopen Gower College Swnasea at the beginning of September
Sector News
We have now received the final part of the Welsh Governmentâ€™s guidan

Academics and teachers can submit their ideas by visiting www.edify.ac/fundme

Leave a comment:

Please leave a comment below:

Log in to your FE News account to continue the debate and help share best practice and innovation in the FE sector.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Removing barriers to adult education: supporting the recovery of our workforce and increasing personal development
Sector News
“Education is seen as the key to boosting social mobility, but there
NUS Scotland welcomes Scottish Government announcement on SQA exam results
Sector News
@NUSScotland welcome Scottish Government announcement on SQA exam resu
University and College Union response to John Swinney’s U-turn on Scottish exam results
Sector News
@ucu response to @JohnSwinney’s U-turn on Scottish exam resultsA U-t
UK Government invests £150,000 in Scottish research projects to boost jobs and create skills
Sector News
Three ambitious Scottish research projects help drive local economic g
Colleges Scotland Comment on Scottish Deputy First Minister’s Statement on Exam Results
Sector News
Commenting on today’s parliamentary statement from the Deputy First
NEU comment on Scotland exam results
Sector News
@MaryBoustedNEU @NEUnion comments on @JohnSwinney’s decision to with
Working with Welsh Government colleagues to reopen Gower College Swnasea at the beginning of September
Sector News
We have now received the final part of the Welsh Government’s guidan
Layla Moran: Govt must ensure predicted grades don't disadvantage students
Sector News
Responding to the growing concerns about the system for awarding A-lev
OfS appoints ten new student panellists
Sector News
After receiving almost 900 applications, the @officestudents (OfS) has
Arrangements for results 2020
Sector News
All students will be able to access their exam results from the examin
A level results day: your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/08/10/a-level-results-day-your-quest
Redundancy activity jumps as private sector pay expectations remain low, new research from the CIPD and the Adecco Group shows
Sector News
New research from @CIPD and @AdeccoGroup finds the UK job prospects re

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Tracy Fishwick
Tracy Fishwick has published a new article: Getting Kickstart working will take more than a pot of cash for businesses 35 minutes ago
Cognassist
Cognassist has published a new article: Removing barriers to adult education: supporting the recovery of our workforce and increasing personal development 1 hour 7 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 hour 22 minutes ago

AAT Will Story

AAT Will Story

AAT Stories discovers the real people and heroes of AAT and the accountancy profession. These stories shine a light on our students and members that...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4818)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page