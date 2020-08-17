 
Kirklees College launch Cycle or Walk to College Initiative

@KirkleesCollege has launched its new Cycle or Walk to College initiative.

As part of the new initiative, the college is encouraging its students and staff who live two miles away or less to cycle or walk to college from September, where possible.

Following unprecedented levels of cycling and walking during the pandemic, the initiative has been designed to keep people safe by offering an alternative to public transport and promoting healthier habits amongst the college community. The initiative will also support the wider Kirklees community, by ensuring the road, bus and rail networks are safe and ready to respond to future increases in demand.

The Cycle to Work scheme is also still available for to staff who wish to purchase a bike.

Helen Rose, Director of External Relations at Kirklees College, said:

“During the coronavirus pandemic, many people in our local community have enjoyed cycling and walking, whether this has been for exercise or as a safer mode of transport. Our priority is keeping both our students and staff as safe as possible and not only will this initiative improve people’s health and wellbeing, it will also contribute to helping reduce the risk of infection in the Kirklees area.”

