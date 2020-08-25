 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

School leavers can earn while they learn with unique industry scholarship

Details
Hits: 82
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@MbroCollege has been chosen by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (@ECITB_Skills) as the only centre in the North East to deliver a coveted scholarship programme in project controls.

TEESSIDE teenagers are being offered a rare opportunity to train for specialist, high quality jobs in industrial project management via this paid scholarship.

The ECITB Project Control Scholarship for 16 and 17-year-olds is designed to give young people the skills to manage and deliver industrial projects as project controllers – a job in demand across Teesside’s construction, engineering and process businesses.

Launching in September, the scholarship is a mix of hands-on workshop training and online learning and will see learners paid an allowance of £140 per week in term time.

Dawn Smith, Skills Development Manager at Northern Skills Group, the College’s training and apprenticeship arm, said:

“This is a unique opportunity for school leavers who want to put a first foot on the career ladder, in a highly skilled area of work.

“This scholarship will feature work experience with some of the businesses that Middlesbrough College works with closely, and will also feature visits to different workplaces so learners build an understanding of the opportunities open to them.

“Our partnership with the ECITB builds on the strong links we have with employers on Teesside and further afield. At Middlesbrough College our aim is to provide high quality learning that is the doorway to good careers – this scholarship is another addition to our wide choice of programmes.”

Chris Claydon, chief executive of the ECITB, said:

“Our Project Control Scholarship equips learners with skills and knowledge that employers need.  With the high standard of learning offered by Middlesbrough College and its excellent links into Teesside employers, I’m sure the scholarship will launch many young people towards rewarding careers in the engineering construction industry.”

With tuition from industry experts, learners will learn the component parts of project controller roles including planning, cost management, scheduling, allocation of resources and ensuring quality.

They will benefit from use of Middlesbrough College’s industry-leading training environments including the STEM training centre, construction workshops and realistic outdoor construction site.

The course then leads to a Project Control Apprenticeship standard with ECITB – the perfect stepping stone into work.

The scholarship will welcome eight school leavers who will need five GCSEs at four or above in maths and English. Those interested will need to complete an application form followed by an assessment day.

Why investing in a Virtual Learning Environment is like buying a new car
Sector News
Would you buy a new car based on one recommendation alone? No of cours
Help shape the future of funding for apprenticeships
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education launches a c
Reece lights the way with career path that makes the grade in STEM
Sector News
A young Brighton manager is stepping up as a company ambassador to hig

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Why investing in a Virtual Learning Environment is like buying a new car
Sector News
Would you buy a new car based on one recommendation alone? No of cours
Help shape the future of funding for apprenticeships
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education launches a c
Reece lights the way with career path that makes the grade in STEM
Sector News
A young Brighton manager is stepping up as a company ambassador to hig
Coronavirus and occupational switching: The future of employment
Sector News
#CareerChangers - Labour market movements during the pandemic This art
Improving your apprenticeship delivery with an eportfolio
Sector News
As we move forward to the last quarter of 2020, it’s hard to imagine
MBA students receive Imperial College’s first Sainsbury Management Fellows scholarships
Sector News
Two incoming MBA students @ImperialCollege Business School have been a
Uxbridge College GCSE students look to the future after lockdown results
Sector News
@UxbridgeCollege students are celebrating their hard work and commitme
Digital learning courses unveiled by Avado in partnership with Google
Sector News
Digital learning courses unveiled by @AVADOlearning in partnership wit
Children's Commissioner warns 420,000 children in England are at risk of eviction unless Government acts
Sector News
Anne Longfield, Children’s Commissioner for England, is warning that
Barclays announces skills boost for female entrepreneurs
Sector News
@Barclays @YourLifeSkills announces skills boost for female entreprene
Early Years Workforce Commission launches Employee Survey and Call for Evidence
Sector News
The Early Years Workforce Commission have today launched an employee s
Meet the new University Challenge team as they prepare for Paxman
Sector News
Broadcasting tonight on BBC 2 at 8pm, the team is one of 28 who will f

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4861)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page