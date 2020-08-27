 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

HEPI’s Annual Soft-Power Ranking, 2020: The UK slips further behind the US

Details
Hits: 227
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Higher Education Policy Institute (@HEPI_news) has published its 2020 Soft Power Ranking, which looks at the countries that have educated the most serving world leaders.

 

2017

2018

2019

2020

US

57

58↑

62↑

62«

UK

58

57↓

59↑

57↓

France

34

40↑

40«

35↓

Russia

9

10↑

10«

10«

Australia

9

10↑

The results show the UK, which had educated the most world leaders in 2017 but slipped relative to the US in both 2018 and 2019, has fallen even further behind.

  • In 2017, one more world leader had studied at a higher level in the UK (58) than in the US (57).
  • In 2018, there was one fewer world leader who had studied at a higher level in the UK (57) than in the US (58).
  • In 2019, there were three fewer world leaders who had studied at a higher level in the UK (59) than in the US (62).

Now, in 2020, there are five fewer world leaders who studied at a higher level in the UK (57) than the US (62).

The last four years of results therefore show a clear and consistent pattern: relative to the US, the UK’s position has deteriorated each year.

However, the UK is some way ahead of the next three countries: France (35), Russia (10) and Australia (10).

In total, over one-in-four countries around the world (53 out of the 195 recognised by the United Nations) have a head of state and / or a head of government educated in the UK, above all other countries apart from the US (58 countries).

The twenty-seven EU countries together educated three more (60) serving world leaders than the UK.

Countries with a leader educated in the UK tertiary sector

Nick Hillman100x100Nick Hillman, the Director of HEPI and the author of the new Policy Note, said:

‘It is sad to see the UK falling further against the US in terms of educating the world’s leaders, even though the UK still performs well relative to all other countries. Yet it is not a complete surprise. The situation reflects the policy environment in place before this year, when some other countries were keener than the UK to succeed in the competitive task of recruiting international students.

‘Things are now changing, with improved post-study work rules, a new International Education Champion and a commitment to refresh the International Education Strategy. However, these welcome measures would have taken time to have their full effect even without Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic. With these challenges, the new improved situation may not be enough to reverse the UK’s recent relative decline. As the pandemic eases, we must do all we can to come out of the blocks faster than our main competitors by showing UK universities remain fully open to people from around the world.

‘International students improve the education and research of their institutions while bringing financial benefits to the UK. The students who come here and the institutions they study at both benefit, as does the country as a whole. As the fight against COVID-19 confirms, collaboration across national boundaries is essential in confronting the world’s great challenges.’

Health Assured reports a 31% increase in calls about depression to their EAP helpline
Sector News
Data from the UK's leading health and wellbeing provider, Health Assur
After a tough year, Gower College Swansea looks forward
Sector News
After what has been a very challenging academic year, Gower College Sw
College staff should be allowed to wear face coverings
Sector News
College staff should be allowed to wear face coverings, says @UnisonTh

You may also be interested in these articles:

Welsh Government Statement: Face coverings in schools
Sector News
Vaughan Gething, Minister for Health and Social Services and @Kirsty_W
Oxford trip sows seeds of success for Barnsley Sixth Form College student
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Sixth Form student Tadhg Goodison has fulfilled an am
Boris Johnson and the ‘mutant algorithm’
Sector News
Commenting on @BorisJohnson's statement to students this lunchtime, in
No better time to consider postgraduate study?
Sector News
Many industries have been hit hard by COVID-19, inevitably making the
Health Assured reports a 31% increase in calls about depression to their EAP helpline
Sector News
Data from the UK's leading health and wellbeing provider, Health Assur
After a tough year, Gower College Swansea looks forward
Sector News
After what has been a very challenging academic year, Gower College Sw
College staff should be allowed to wear face coverings
Sector News
College staff should be allowed to wear face coverings, says @UnisonTh
New research reveals schools need more tech support to cope post-lockdown
Sector News
Research from @IRISSoftwareGrp (IRIS), one of the largest portfolio su
A Princess Royal Award for Princess Yachts’ Apprenticeship Programme based at South Devon College
Sector News
South Devon College (@SDCollege) employer partner, @PrincessYachts, ar
Teachers need leadership coaching more than ever as schools set to reopen
Sector News
LEADERSHIP will be key as schools prepare to re-open and welcome back
Syrian conflict the focus of redesigned global health degree
Sector News
Collaborations with on-the-ground expertise helped refocus Imperial's
Nick Gibb statement on home testing kits and PPE for schools and colleges
Sector News
Each school and college will receive 10 home test kits each - they can

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4870)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page