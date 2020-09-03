 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Mush appreciation for Llysfasi land-based college's unique sled dog partnership

Details
Hits: 76
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Ffion Parry and Ronan Dyke

@COLEGCAMBRIA students need look snow further for a unique work placement 

The college’s Llysfasi site has joined forces with Mynydd Sleddog Adventures – Wales’ first and only sled dog adventure attraction – to offer learners a rare and exciting experience.

Two youngsters from the land-based institution, near Ruthin, have already spent time at the Llansannan facility and were praised for their hard work and care of the animals.

Joe Swiffen, owner of the business, was “gutted” to say goodbye to Ffion Parry (pictured) and Ronan Dyke and is now looking for three new students to join them.

As they reopen with social distancing measures in place, following the COVID-19 lockdown, Joe and the team are recruiting musher’s assistants to carry out a range of tasks from harnessing dogs and driving a quad, to putting together teams for training and hydration, feeding and grooming.

A sled dog racer with 20 years of international pedigree, she believes it’s another amazing opportunity for learners and will further strengthen their relationship with Llysfasi.

“It’s a great way to study dog behaviour and management with our Alaskan and Siberian huskies, as well as the German Short Haired Pointer and Scandinavian hounds we have here at Mynydd Sleddog,” said Joe.

“We need help with the training of yearling sled dogs for use within the business and competitive racing, and there’s the possibility of one of the group learning to drive a team if they show willingness and the desire to do so.”

She added: “I come from different social background and didn’t have the chance to pursue my dreams when I was 16, so with these placements I want to provide opportunities I never had in the hope they won’t make the same mistakes I did growing up.

“Llysfasi was the natural choice as they support young people in rural communities, and the interest we received before the Coronavirus pandemic was huge, with lots of them keen to engage.

“Ffion and Ronan stood out because of their openness, honesty and determination to achieve, that’s exactly what we are looking for.”

Mynydd Sleddog Adventures is home to Xinaskyii Sled Dog Team, a well-respected racing outfit which picked up medals at the British National Championships.

As well as taking part in competitions, they also offer husky rides along the forest trails of Bwlch Hafod Einion, near Cerrigydrudion, Conwy.

Iain Clarke, Assistant Principal of Technical Studies and site lead at Llysfasi, said the college’s collaboration with the attraction will be a positive for both organisations in the years ahead:

West London College HND Healthcare Practice Level 5 Students Share Their Lockdown Experiences
Sector News
@WestLondonCol is very proud of its many Health and Social care studen
Labour calls for a national â€˜Close the Gapâ€™ strategy for students to catch-up
Sector News
@UKLabour calls for a national #CloseTheGap strategy for school and co
World university rankings puts Bristol in UK top 10
Sector News
The latest results, from the Times Higher Education (THE) World Univer

“Joe is passionate about giving our Animal Care and Management learners an exciting and rewarding position to gain valuable work experience at what is a brilliant new facility here in North Wales,” said Iain.

“We look forward to working together in partnership and thank them for providing the students with an opportunity unavailable anywhere else in the country. We are so fortunate to have them on our doorstep.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

West London College HND Healthcare Practice Level 5 Students Share Their Lockdown Experiences
Sector News
@WestLondonCol is very proud of its many Health and Social care studen
SERC Celebrates BTEC Success
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College is celebrating the success of hundreds
Labour calls for a national ‘Close the Gap’ strategy for students to catch-up
Sector News
@UKLabour calls for a national #CloseTheGap strategy for school and co
World university rankings puts Bristol in UK top 10
Sector News
The latest results, from the Times Higher Education (THE) World Univer
Gain the Certified Outside Plant Technician Certification with CNet Training
Sector News
The five-day Certified Outside Plant Technician (COPT®) program launc
Triton Appointed on £1.95 Million Project to Extend Girls School
Sector News
Triton Construction has secured a contract through competitive tender
Labour calls for a national ‘Close the Gap’ strategy for school catch-up
Sector News
Studies suggest Covid closures have significantly widened gaps between
Govt must work with Universities to ensure students have access to equipment and internet
Sector News
Govt must work with Universities to ensure students have access to equ
Misleading claims about children being taken from their parents for coronavirus screening
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/09/02/misleading-claims-about-childr
Pupils returning to school this week
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/09/02/pupils-returning-to-school-thi
NEOMA Business School launches innovative blog to help management professionals thrive
Sector News
On the occasion of the International Blog Day, NEOMA (@NEOMAbs) unveil
National research confirms COVID-19 impact on NHS workforce skills
Sector News
A report released today, 2nd September, by Skills for Health confirms

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Mush appreciation for Llysfasi land-based college's unique sled dog partnership 18 minutes ago
West London College
West London College has published a new article: West London College HND Healthcare Practice Level 5 Students Share Their Lockdown Experiences 22 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 27 minutes ago

Webinar: Prevent in a post-COVID19 world (9 October 2020)

On Friday 9 Oct, we’re hosting a webinar with the Department for Education, exploring the impact of lockdown on Prevent and wider safeguarding...

  • Friday, 09 October 2020 09:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4893)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page