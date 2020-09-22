 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Responsible business gongs recognise COVID-19 impact

Details
Hits: 60
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
map

London’s top responsible business awards are back after a coronavirus-prompted hiatus – with a focus on how companies across the capital have responded to the pandemic.

The Lord Mayor’s Dragon Awards are held every year by the City of London Corporation to celebrate businesses in London and beyond which go the extra mile to make a positive impact on society.

Nominations open today (SEP 22), the date the awards ceremony was originally due to be held before it was postponed to spring next year due to COVID-19.

This year’s awards include a new category recognising companies which have found creative or innovative ways to respond to social issues prompted by the crisis.

They are open to businesses of all sizes and sectors which build strong community relationships, tackle disadvantage or inequality, promote inclusion or boost skills.

Lord Mayor William Russell said:

“It’s hard to overstate the impact COVID-19 has had on businesses across London, but the response to this unprecedented crisis from businesses and voluntary organisations has been magnificent to see.

“The Dragon Awards are about shining a light on companies across London and beyond which work with communities and the voluntary sector to have a positive impact on people and places.

“I look forward to seeing many examples of how firms have adapted existing responsible business programmes or launched new ones to tackle issues caused by, or exacerbated by the pandemic.”

This year, the awards are being organised for the first time by Heart of the City, the City Corporation-funded charity which supports hundreds of small and medium-sized enterprises with their responsible business programmes.

Sir Harvey McGrath, Heart of the City Chairman, said:

“Every day we see the social impact made by the businesses we work with, from supporting local charities to increasing the diversity of their workforce to developing more ethical products or services.

“We look forward to recognising the efforts businesses have made during the pandemic, whether it’s supporting the mental wellbeing of staff during lockdown or helping to support local communities battling COVID-19.”

The Dragon Awards are part of the City Corporation’s commitment to working in partnership with businesses, charities and neighbouring boroughs to create a more responsible, inclusive and competitive London

Nominations can be made online atwww.dragonawards.co.ukuntil Tuesday, 1 December with judging to take place in February and March. The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, 29 April, with the format to be confirmed, dependent on what coronavirus protective measures are in place at the time.

Update from Principal Mark Jones (22 September)
Sector News
Principal Mark Jones reflects on theÂ start of the Autumn term, praisi
Our continued response to Covid-19: Update from Principal Mark Jones (22 September)
Sector News
Principal Mark Jones reflects on theÂ start of the Autumn term, praisi
Survey shows major vote of confidence in apprenticeships but more work to do
Sector News
Vast majority of apprentice who took part in survey (87%) say they wou

A video of the Lord Mayor introducing this year's Dragon Awards is here: https://youtu.be/eDFt6ry646c

Lord Mayor's Dragon Awards Categories

- The Lord Mayor’s Award for Innovation during COVID-19

Celebrates businesses that have developed creative ways to benefit London communities during the pandemic and have been responsive to social issues that have emerged or worsened during the crisis, such as inequality, homelessness, physical and mental wellbeing or food security.

- Inclusive employment award

Celebrates businesses that remove barriers to employment and progression for disadvantaged, under-represented or minority groups, creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

- Boosting social impact award

For businesses which use their resources, expertise and influence to support small businesses, social enterprises or charities in London to start up, grow or become more sustainable and impactful.

- Regional Impact Award

Celebrates businesses with a London presence that are using their influence and resources to strengthen regional communities and have an impact beyond the capital.

- Heart of the City Award

Celebrates businesses that have begun to have a social impact in London within the last three years and have demonstrated a strategic commitment to tackling social issues and put the foundations in place to deliver sustainable impact into the future.

- Community Partners Award

Celebrates community organisations working in partnership with businesses to achieve excellence in social impact and recognises good practice and innovation in building and maintaining effective cross-sector partnerships that benefit London. The community organisation should apply on behalf of the business.

- The Lord Mayor’s Special Award for Sustainable Investment

Aimed at promoting development of sustainable and green finance, the award is open to companies whose investment activities or advice has delivered competitive financial returns while also having a positive impact on society or the environment.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cardiff and Vale College Aero student Kierran has won an Inspire! Award for turning his life around
Sector News
A horrific fall whilst serving in Kenya put his Army career on hold bu
NCFE announces Aspiration Awards winners after record-breaking year
Sector News
National Awarding Organisation and educational charity, @NCFE, has rev
Update from Principal Mark Jones (22 September)
Sector News
Principal Mark Jones reflects on the start of the Autumn term, praisi
Our continued response to Covid-19: Update from Principal Mark Jones (22 September)
Sector News
Principal Mark Jones reflects on the start of the Autumn term, praisi
Survey shows major vote of confidence in apprenticeships but more work to do
Sector News
Vast majority of apprentice who took part in survey (87%) say they wou
Covid-19 changing employee motivations
Sector News
A recent study has revealed 96% of job seekers questioned would now no
HomeServe Foundation launched to reduce looming ‘Trades Skills Gap’ as households spend billions more on home improvements
Sector News
Households spend 35 per cent more on home improvements in 2020, up an
Schools and colleges eligible for free sanitary products
Sector News
Schools and colleges across the borough are being reminded that they c
Acis acquires Riverside Training
Sector News
GAINSBOROUGH-based training provider Riverside Training has been acqui
Scottish Racing Academy programme shortlisted for national award
Sector News
@BordersCollege has been shortlisted for a sector recognised CDN award
FutureLearn and Digital Boost partner to upskill small businesses and charities, and to boost the UK’s economic recovery.
Sector News
(London, September 22, 2020) - Leading digital social learning platfor
House Sales Rise Following Introduction Of Stamp Duty Holiday Supporting Nearly 750,000 Jobs
Sector News
Residential property transactions rose 15.6% in August following int

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE News
FE News has published a new article: Covid-19 changing employee motivations 3 hours 21 minutes ago
CAVC
CAVC has published a new article: Cardiff and Vale College Aero student Kierran has won an Inspire! Award for turning his life around 3 hours 28 minutes ago
FE News
FE News has published a new article: Acis acquires Riverside Training 4 hours 5 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4945)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page