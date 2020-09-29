 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

EngineeringUK launches Neon; helping teachers ensure young people don’t miss out on vital careers support

Details
Hits: 73
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
neon logo

In an environment of increased career anxiety for young people, recent research from @_EngineeringUK  found that during lockdown (March to July 2020) 76% had not taken part in any formal careers activity, such as a careers guidance session or an online work experience. 

With the majority of young people feeling that the coronavirus pandemic will adversely affect the educational routes and job opportunities available to them, EngineeringUK has launched Neon a digital platform that gives teachers easy access to quality assured online and offline engineering outreach activities. For the first time, Neon brings together the UK’s engineering experiences and career resources in one place, bringing STEM careers to life. With the support of the engineering community Neon empowers teachers with the tools they need to engage young people in a career in the engineering sector, which makes up nearly 20% of the workforce

Further research from EngineeringUK shows that young people who have taken part in a STEM careers activity are three times more likely to consider a career in engineering. However, only 13% of young people took part in any formal STEM related careers activity during lockdown

Hilary Leevers, CEO of EngineeringUK explained:

“It is a critical time to provide high-quality careers information that empowers young people, regardless of their background, to make informed decisions about their education and careers. Teachers are key to this and must be supported to deliver impactful experiences even in these challenging circumstances. Neon offers a way for teachers to easily engage with a range of inclusive and diverse engineering experiences, safe in the knowledge that each activity is quality assured, helping young people to form vital links between school learning and real careers.”

Gillian Keegan, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister said:

“It’s vital that everyone, regardless of their background, is able to fulfil their potential and gain the knowledge and skills they need to build a successful career.

“Now more than ever, it’s crucial that students of all ages are aware of the high skill, high wage careers in STEM so they can get the right advice to enter the world of work. Neon will help teachers shine a light on these opportunities through high quality careers information. I encourage all young people looking for new opportunities to check out all the support on offer.”

With a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, Neon offers teachers a trusted resource to help research and plan engineering experiences and outreach activities, aligned to the Gatsby Benchmarks of good career guidance.

Return of students to universities statement
Sector News
Secretary of State @GavinWilliamson addresses the House regarding the
What we can learn about distance learning technology in light of COVID-19
Sector News
Rene Buhay, Vice President Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe, explore
Lifetime Skills Guarantee - Lib Dems urge Govt to look at Skills Wallet proposals as part of adult education offer
Sector News
The @LibDems are urging the Government to consider the Party's Skills

Since lockdown, providers of engineering experiences and outreach activities have had to rapidly rethink their offerings so they are Covid-secure. Neon offers a growing list of in-class, online and external experiences which are easily searchable, all quality assured and Covid-secure. Everything from tackling real world engineering problems in class, to live online sessions to create a future city, to creating virtual racing cars are listed and there is also a range of careers resources.

Sarah Howells, whose son Freddie (14) was the Junior Engineering category winner in The Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition 2020 said:

“Coronavirus has meant that Freddie has missed out on STEM events and experiences he was looking forward to, which is a real shame but understandable in the current climate. Taking part in competitions, meeting engineers and other young people has inspired his passion for engineering and built his confidence tremendously. Although safety must be the first concern right now, it would be a tragedy if young people miss out altogether on these kinds of opportunities due to coronavirus. For example, it would be hugely beneficial if employers were able to offer more online STEM experiences while face-to-face visits are limited.”    

David Lakin, IET Head of Education, said: “With the extraordinary situation we currently find ourselves in, it’s vital that young people are able to receive the education and career support they need to make informed decisions about their future careers. With so many great STEM initiatives to choose from, it can be difficult for teachers to navigate the wealth of offerings, which is why Neon has been created to consolidate STEM providers from across the UK into one go-to digital platform. By providing easy access to STEM initiatives, Neon will be able to help support STEM education, experiences and career information in schools and inspire more young people to consider engineering as a career choice to engineer a better world for us all.”

Hilary Leevers, CEO of EngineeringUK added: 

“Uncertainty about the future has become the characteristic of our times. This hits young people especially hard. Our research shows that the majority of young people aged 11 to 19 feel that the coronavirus pandemic has made going to university and finding a job in the future more difficult.

“The opportunities offered by a career in engineering are wide-reaching, with the sector continuing to attract funding and investment as it is recognised as pivotal to current challenges from coronavirus to climate change. Meeting these challenges requires creative and diverse thinking, collaboration and innovation. As such, driving diversity in engineering has never been more important and with young people’s growing concerns about their future career prospects, this means offering inclusive and engaging careers experiences and information is vital.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Welsh college workers cover thousands of miles during lockdown fitness sessions
Sector News
@COLEGCambria staff covered thousands of miles and took part in a wide
COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS GENERATING HUGE RETRAINING AND UPSKILLING NEEDS
Sector News
The Prime Minister has today announced the launch of the Lifetime Skil
Small firms welcome skills announcement from PM and MAC
Sector News
Responding to the Prime Minister’s speech addressing adult training
Return of students to universities statement
Sector News
Secretary of State @GavinWilliamson addresses the House regarding the
What we can learn about distance learning technology in light of COVID-19
Sector News
Rene Buhay, Vice President Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe, explore
Lifetime Skills Guarantee - Lib Dems urge Govt to look at Skills Wallet proposals as part of adult education offer
Sector News
The @LibDems are urging the Government to consider the Party's Skills
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech on the Lifetime Skills Guarantee
Sector News
Today (29 Sept) Prime Minister @BorisJohnson made a speech on the Life
APM responds to Government’s announcement about the introduction of a new Lifetime Skills Guarantee scheme in the UK
Sector News
In response to the Government’s announcement today about the introdu
Colleges set to recruit Future Leaders for Graduate Management Programme
Sector News
The Further Education sector are recruiting participants for a new gra
Business expert says government’s skills announcement will address ‘mismatch in skills ecosystem’
Sector News
A leading business expert has welcomed the government’s announcement
City & Guilds Group has submitted its response to the Government’s Comprehensive Spending Review
Sector News
@CityGuildsGroup's submission Reskilling Britain for a brighter future
Job applications leap 31% in public sector due to Covid
Sector News
New data released today, from leading enterprise talent acquisition so

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4974)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page