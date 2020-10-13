 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Moving towards a new Curriculum for Wales

Details
Hits: 395
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Education Minister Kirsty Williams

Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has today (Tuesday, October 13) published an updated action plan setting out the next steps in Wales’ reform journey, ahead of the introduction of the new Curriculum for Wales in 2022.

The action plan, known as Our National Mission, shows the steps the Welsh Government has taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic and its response to the independent report published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) last week.

The document highlights the progress made since 2016 when the first iteration of the action plan was first published in 2016. Key achievements highlighted include:

  • Wales was the only nation in the UK to improve PISA score across all three domains;
  • the number of pupils from the most disadvantaged backgrounds achieving at least one Grade C in a Science GCSE has increased by 30%;
  • initial teacher education (ITE) has successfully been reformed, with 50% increase in applications;
  • record investment in teacher professional learning and starting salary increases; and
  • 100% of schools now access super-fast broadband, compared to 37% in 2016.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said:

“We could not have anticipated that we would be turning this page of history in Welsh education under these circumstances.

“The national effort against coronavirus has involved a team of 3.2 million and the education family has met the challenge together, ensuring that our young people are supported with their wellbeing, and with their ability to learn.

“The update to Our National Mission that we are publishing today recognises the collective efforts and achievements made so far, takes into consideration the OECD recommendations, and maps the next stage of the journey.

“Our continuing education reforms, with Curriculum for Wales at the centre, is truly a shared, national endeavour.

“We have strong foundations in place and working together we will continue to raise standards, reduce the attainment gap, and deliver an education system that is a source of national pride and public confidence.”

Alongside the updated Our National Mission action plan, the Welsh Government also published a document setting out shared expectations of what curriculum realisation means for practitioners and schools from 2022. 

‘Curriculum for Wales: the journey to 2022’ has been created to help schools prepare for designing and implementing their curriculum.

The document has been co-constructed with strategic partners including practitioners, regional consortia and Estyn, and is in direct response to the OECD review.

The Minister continued:

“I fully recognise the challenging circumstance schools are facing.  While the shared expectations document does not require action at this time, it provides clear direction towards curriculum reform. 

“This document sets out the roles and responsibilities of the different parts of the education system in supporting schools. 

“Publishing these expectations is an important milestone towards curriculum change but schools should only use these to support their planning process when their staff and learners are ready.”

Northern Regional College has gone smoke free
Sector News
Northern Regional College (@NRCCollege) has gone smoke free â€“ the fi
Coleg Gwent transforms education with Citrix
Sector News
COVID-19 is transforming the way education is delivered. And @ColegGwe
Join us at our virtual open evenings in November
Sector News
This year, our November open evenings are going virtual! Explore the r

Symud tuag at Gwricwlwm newydd i Gymru

Heddiw (dydd Mawrth, 13 Hydref) cyhoeddodd y Gweinidog Addysg, Kirsty Williams gynllun gweithredu wedi'i ddiweddaru sy'n nodi'r camau nesaf ar daith ddiwygio Cymru, cyn cyflwyno Cwricwlwm newydd i Gymru yn 2022 yn 2022.

Heddiw (dydd Mawrth, 13 Hydref) cyhoeddodd y Gweinidog Addysg, Kirsty Williams gynllun gweithredu wedi'i ddiweddaru sy'n nodi'r camau nesaf ar daith ddiwygio Cymru, cyn cyflwyno Cwricwlwm newydd Cymru yn 2022.

Mae'r cynllun gweithredu, Cenhadaeth Ein Cenedl yn dangos y camau y mae Llywodraeth Cymru wedi'u cymryd mewn ymateb i'r pandemig coronafeirws a'i hymateb i'r adroddiad annibynnol a gyhoeddwyd gan y Sefydliad ar gyfer Cydweithrediad a Datblygiad Economaidd (OECD) yr wythnos diwethaf.

Mae'r ddogfen yn tynnu sylw at y cynnydd a wnaed ers 2016 pan gyhoeddwyd y cynllun gweithredu cyntaf. Ymysg y prif lwyddiannau sy’n cael sylw mae’r canlynol:

  • Cymru oedd yr unig wlad yn y DU i wella sgôr PISA ar draws y tri maes
  • mae nifer y disgyblion o'r cefndiroedd mwyaf difreintiedig sy'n ennill o leiaf un Radd C mewn TGAU Gwyddoniaeth wedi cynyddu 30%
  • mae addysg gychwynnol athrawon wedi'i diwygio'n llwyddiannus, gyda chynnydd o 50% mewn ceisiadau
  • mae buddsoddiad uwch nag erioed mewn dysgu proffesiynol athrawon, a’r cyflog cychwynnol yn uwch
  • 100% o ysgolion bellach yn defnyddio band eang cyflym iawn, o'i gymharu â 37% yn 2016.

Dywedodd Kirsty Williams, y Gweinidog Addysg: "Roedd yn amhosibl rhagweld y byddem yn agor y bennod hon o hanes addysg Cymru o dan yr amgylchiadau hyn.

"Mae tîm o 3.2 miliwn o bobl wedi bod yn rhan o’r ymdrech genedlaethol yn erbyn y coronafeirws, ac mae'r teulu addysg wedi ymateb i'r her gyda'i gilydd, gan sicrhau bod ein pobl ifanc yn cael cefnogaeth o ran eu lles a'u gallu i ddysgu.

"Mae'r diweddariad i Cenhadaeth Ein Cenedl yr ydym yn ei gyhoeddi heddiw yn cydnabod yr ymdrechion a'r llwyddiannau a wnaed gyda’n gilydd hyd yma, yn ystyried argymhellion yr OECD, ac yn mapio cam nesaf y daith.

"Mae ein diwygiadau addysg, sy’n canolbwyntio ar y Cwricwlwm i Gymru, yn ymdrech genedlaethol ar y cyd.

"Mae sylfeini cadarn yn eu lle, ac wrth gydweithio byddwn yn parhau i godi safonau, lleihau'r bwlch cyrhaeddiad, a darparu system addysg sy'n destun balchder cenedlaethol ac yn ennyn hyder y cyhoedd."

Ochr yn ochr â chynllun gweithredu diweddaraf Cenhadaeth Ein Cenedl, cyhoeddodd Llywodraeth Cymru ddogfen hefyd yn nodi ein disgwyliadau o'r hyn y bydd gwireddu'r cwricwlwm yn ei olygu i ymarferwyr ac ysgolion o 2022. 

Crëwyd 'Cwricwlwm i Gymru: y daith hyd at 2022' i helpu ysgolion i baratoi ar gyfer cynllunio a gweithredu eu cwricwlwm.

Mae'r ddogfen wedi'i chyd-lunio â phartneriaid strategol gan gynnwys ymarferwyr, consortia rhanbarthol ac Estyn, ac mae mewn ymateb uniongyrchol i adolygiad yr OECD.

Dywedodd y Gweinidog: "Rwy'n llwyr gydnabod yr amgylchiadau heriol y mae ysgolion yn eu hwynebu. Er nad oes angen gweithredu ar y ddogfen ddisgwyliadau ar hyn o bryd, mae'n rhoi cyfeiriad clir ar gyfer diwygio'r cwricwlwm. 

"Mae'r ddogfen hon yn nodi rolau a chyfrifoldebau gwahanol rannau'r system addysg wrth gefnogi ysgolion. 

"Mae cyhoeddi'r disgwyliadau hyn yn garreg filltir bwysig ar y daith i newid y cwricwlwm, ond dim ond pan fydd eu staff a'u dysgwyr yn barod y dylai ysgolion eu defnyddio."

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Northern Regional College has gone smoke free
Sector News
Northern Regional College (@NRCCollege) has gone smoke free – the fi
Coleg Gwent transforms education with Citrix
Sector News
COVID-19 is transforming the way education is delivered. And @ColegGwe
Bramble report identifies training and technology as top priorities for online tuition
Sector News
@bramble_io : Training and technology issues must be addressed if live
Join us at our virtual open evenings in November
Sector News
This year, our November open evenings are going virtual! Explore the r
Education Committee holds session on the educational outcomes for white working-class pupils
Sector News
Today (13 Oct), the Education Committee (@CommonsEd) will hold its fir
HELPING STUDENTS NAVIGATE AN INTERCONNECTED WORLD: New results from PISA 2018
Sector News
Today’s students live in an interconnected, diverse and rapidly chan
Announcing Coursera for Campus free pricing options and academic integrity upgrades
Sector News
@Coursera New features support credit-bearing online learning, student
Last night, BCoT opened its doors virtually for their first event of the academic year
Sector News
@BCoT opened its doors virtually for their first event of the academic
Two million additional technology roles predicted by 2022 to meet growing demand for digital skills
Sector News
@BPPGroup responds to demand for #digital skills with redesigned BSc D
Wales is first country in the world to adopt Adobe Spark for Education nationally
Sector News
@AdobeSpark for Education is now officially available bilingually thro
Dental school welcomes students’ safe return
Sector News
Dental students at the University of Plymouth are safely back to their
‘Six of the best’ as key apprenticeship figures recognised in birthday honours list
Sector News
Six members who represent the Institute for Apprenticeships and Techni

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5014)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page