Moving towards a new Curriculum for Wales

Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has today (Tuesday, October 13) published an updated action plan setting out the next steps in Wales’ reform journey, ahead of the introduction of the new Curriculum for Wales in 2022.
The action plan, known as Our National Mission, shows the steps the Welsh Government has taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic and its response to the independent report published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) last week.
The document highlights the progress made since 2016 when the first iteration of the action plan was first published in 2016. Key achievements highlighted include:
- Wales was the only nation in the UK to improve PISA score across all three domains;
- the number of pupils from the most disadvantaged backgrounds achieving at least one Grade C in a Science GCSE has increased by 30%;
- initial teacher education (ITE) has successfully been reformed, with 50% increase in applications;
- record investment in teacher professional learning and starting salary increases; and
- 100% of schools now access super-fast broadband, compared to 37% in 2016.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said:
“We could not have anticipated that we would be turning this page of history in Welsh education under these circumstances.
“The national effort against coronavirus has involved a team of 3.2 million and the education family has met the challenge together, ensuring that our young people are supported with their wellbeing, and with their ability to learn.
“The update to Our National Mission that we are publishing today recognises the collective efforts and achievements made so far, takes into consideration the OECD recommendations, and maps the next stage of the journey.
“Our continuing education reforms, with Curriculum for Wales at the centre, is truly a shared, national endeavour.
“We have strong foundations in place and working together we will continue to raise standards, reduce the attainment gap, and deliver an education system that is a source of national pride and public confidence.”
Alongside the updated Our National Mission action plan, the Welsh Government also published a document setting out shared expectations of what curriculum realisation means for practitioners and schools from 2022.
‘Curriculum for Wales: the journey to 2022’ has been created to help schools prepare for designing and implementing their curriculum.
The document has been co-constructed with strategic partners including practitioners, regional consortia and Estyn, and is in direct response to the OECD review.
The Minister continued:
“I fully recognise the challenging circumstance schools are facing. While the shared expectations document does not require action at this time, it provides clear direction towards curriculum reform.
“This document sets out the roles and responsibilities of the different parts of the education system in supporting schools.
“Publishing these expectations is an important milestone towards curriculum change but schools should only use these to support their planning process when their staff and learners are ready.”
Symud tuag at Gwricwlwm newydd i Gymru
Heddiw (dydd Mawrth, 13 Hydref) cyhoeddodd y Gweinidog Addysg, Kirsty Williams gynllun gweithredu wedi'i ddiweddaru sy'n nodi'r camau nesaf ar daith ddiwygio Cymru, cyn cyflwyno Cwricwlwm newydd i Gymru yn 2022 yn 2022.
Mae'r cynllun gweithredu, Cenhadaeth Ein Cenedl yn dangos y camau y mae Llywodraeth Cymru wedi'u cymryd mewn ymateb i'r pandemig coronafeirws a'i hymateb i'r adroddiad annibynnol a gyhoeddwyd gan y Sefydliad ar gyfer Cydweithrediad a Datblygiad Economaidd (OECD) yr wythnos diwethaf.
Mae'r ddogfen yn tynnu sylw at y cynnydd a wnaed ers 2016 pan gyhoeddwyd y cynllun gweithredu cyntaf. Ymysg y prif lwyddiannau sy’n cael sylw mae’r canlynol:
- Cymru oedd yr unig wlad yn y DU i wella sgôr PISA ar draws y tri maes
- mae nifer y disgyblion o'r cefndiroedd mwyaf difreintiedig sy'n ennill o leiaf un Radd C mewn TGAU Gwyddoniaeth wedi cynyddu 30%
- mae addysg gychwynnol athrawon wedi'i diwygio'n llwyddiannus, gyda chynnydd o 50% mewn ceisiadau
- mae buddsoddiad uwch nag erioed mewn dysgu proffesiynol athrawon, a’r cyflog cychwynnol yn uwch
- 100% o ysgolion bellach yn defnyddio band eang cyflym iawn, o'i gymharu â 37% yn 2016.
Dywedodd Kirsty Williams, y Gweinidog Addysg: "Roedd yn amhosibl rhagweld y byddem yn agor y bennod hon o hanes addysg Cymru o dan yr amgylchiadau hyn.
"Mae tîm o 3.2 miliwn o bobl wedi bod yn rhan o’r ymdrech genedlaethol yn erbyn y coronafeirws, ac mae'r teulu addysg wedi ymateb i'r her gyda'i gilydd, gan sicrhau bod ein pobl ifanc yn cael cefnogaeth o ran eu lles a'u gallu i ddysgu.
"Mae'r diweddariad i Cenhadaeth Ein Cenedl yr ydym yn ei gyhoeddi heddiw yn cydnabod yr ymdrechion a'r llwyddiannau a wnaed gyda’n gilydd hyd yma, yn ystyried argymhellion yr OECD, ac yn mapio cam nesaf y daith.
"Mae ein diwygiadau addysg, sy’n canolbwyntio ar y Cwricwlwm i Gymru, yn ymdrech genedlaethol ar y cyd.
"Mae sylfeini cadarn yn eu lle, ac wrth gydweithio byddwn yn parhau i godi safonau, lleihau'r bwlch cyrhaeddiad, a darparu system addysg sy'n destun balchder cenedlaethol ac yn ennyn hyder y cyhoedd."
Ochr yn ochr â chynllun gweithredu diweddaraf Cenhadaeth Ein Cenedl, cyhoeddodd Llywodraeth Cymru ddogfen hefyd yn nodi ein disgwyliadau o'r hyn y bydd gwireddu'r cwricwlwm yn ei olygu i ymarferwyr ac ysgolion o 2022.
Crëwyd 'Cwricwlwm i Gymru: y daith hyd at 2022' i helpu ysgolion i baratoi ar gyfer cynllunio a gweithredu eu cwricwlwm.
Mae'r ddogfen wedi'i chyd-lunio â phartneriaid strategol gan gynnwys ymarferwyr, consortia rhanbarthol ac Estyn, ac mae mewn ymateb uniongyrchol i adolygiad yr OECD.
Dywedodd y Gweinidog: "Rwy'n llwyr gydnabod yr amgylchiadau heriol y mae ysgolion yn eu hwynebu. Er nad oes angen gweithredu ar y ddogfen ddisgwyliadau ar hyn o bryd, mae'n rhoi cyfeiriad clir ar gyfer diwygio'r cwricwlwm.
"Mae'r ddogfen hon yn nodi rolau a chyfrifoldebau gwahanol rannau'r system addysg wrth gefnogi ysgolion.
"Mae cyhoeddi'r disgwyliadau hyn yn garreg filltir bwysig ar y daith i newid y cwricwlwm, ond dim ond pan fydd eu staff a'u dysgwyr yn barod y dylai ysgolion eu defnyddio."