 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Ofsted consults on new approach to Cafcass inspections

Details
Hits: 115
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Ofsted_news have launched a new consultation on how we plan to inspect Cafcass from 2021: stakeholders can give their views until 11 November.

Ofsted is seeking views on proposals for a more effective and proportionate approach to inspecting the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (Cafcass).

Launched today (14 Oct), the consultation seeks a range of views from those working with children and families in the family courts.

If implemented, the new approach will align Cafcass inspections with Ofsted’s other inspections of children’s social care. It will maintain a high bar, while introducing more proportionate inspection in response to Cafcass’s continued good performance.

The proposed new framework will create a ‘whole-system’ approach of shorter inspections, with more regular contact in-between. More frequent engagement will help Ofsted to build a better picture of Cafcass’s practice.

The proposals in today’s consultation include:

  • a 3-yearly national judgement inspection  
  • focused visits between judgement inspections, or inclusion in joint targeted area inspections
  • annual sharing of a self-evaluation of frontline practice in both public and private law  
  • an annual engagement meeting between Ofsted and the Cafcass chief executive and senior leadership team

Three-yearly inspection of the national organisation will continue, but in light of Cafcass’s history of positive inspection outcomes, the inspection will be shorter than it is currently. If Cafcass’s performance drops below the level of good, Ofsted will have the flexibility to extend the inspection. 

At the 3-yearly inspection, Ofsted proposes to make judgements on the quality and effectiveness of Cafcass’s private law and public law practice, and on the impact that its leaders have on practice with children and families.

While individual service areas (Cafcass’s operational units) will no longer receive a graded judgement, inspectors will feed back to each area on its key strengths and areas for improvement at the end of each visit.

The consultation will close on 11 November and the proposed new framework will take effect from February 2021. 

Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s National Director for Regulation and Social Care said:

Cafcass has a hugely important role in providing expert social work advice to the family court. I urge anyone working with children and families in the family justice system to give us their views on these proposals.

The family courts can be a frightening and confusing experience, so good-quality, thoughtful work with children and families is vital. Our proposals retain all the rigour of previous inspections but will be more proportionate, with a greater focus on organisational culture and direct work with children and families.

â€˜Six of the bestâ€™ as key apprenticeship figures recognised in birthday honours list
Sector News
Six members who represent the Institute for Apprenticeships and Techni
Barton Peveril Student is President of Countryâ€™s Largest Virtual Medicine Society
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Ellie Martin has become Pres
Delay to 2021 exams: your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/13/delay-to-2021-exams-your-quest

You may also be interested in these articles:

Employer skills survey 2019
Sector News
What is the Employer Skills Survey? The Employer Skills Survey, which
‘Six of the best’ as key apprenticeship figures recognised in birthday honours list
Sector News
Six members who represent the Institute for Apprenticeships and Techni
Barton Peveril Student is President of Country’s Largest Virtual Medicine Society
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Ellie Martin has become Pres
Education Secretary urges overhaul to adoption system
Sector News
To coincide with National Adoption Week, the Education Secretary calls
NEU writes to Prime Minister and Chancellor with proposals to tackle child poverty
Sector News
@NEUnion writes to @BorisJohnson and @RishiSunak with proposals to tac
Former Barnsley College Public Services student claims prestigious Public Services Award
Sector News
Former @BarnsleyCollege Public Services student Alanna Barron has been
Delay to 2021 exams: your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/13/delay-to-2021-exams-your-quest
Waltham Forest College launches Youth Hub to support young jobseekers
Sector News
In partnership with the Jobcentre Plus, the Youth Hub will improve the
Call for graduates to help build a road network for the future
Sector News
@HighwaysEngland is offering a range of three-year graduate programmes
Imperial College confirms scholarship support for international PhD students
Sector News
#WeAreInternational - International PhD students will be offered incre
Universities are expecting record levels of demand for student hardship funds this academic year
Sector News
@Blackbullion launches next step in student funding with new digital a
MPs set to debate role of colleges in a skills-led recovery in Parliament during Colleges Week
Sector News
David Hughes (@AoCDavidH), Chief Executive of AoC speaks ahead of the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 minutes ago

Former Barnsley College Public Services student claims prestigious Public Services Award: Former @BarnsleyCollege P… https://t.co/FiMHx5z59N
View Original Tweet

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College has published a new article: Barton Peveril Student is President of Country’s Largest Virtual Medicine Society 21 minutes ago
Howard Pilott
Howard Pilott commented on What does ‘Revolutionary’ Really Look Like? 1 hour 57 minutes ago

Good stuff Andy. However, just a thought. This seems very jobs focused and not sure about you but...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5010)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page