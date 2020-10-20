 
Uxbridge College celebrates Colleges Week 2020

Colleges Week 2020

This week #CollegesWeek celebrates all the fantastic work done nationally by colleges all over the UK - including at @UxbridgeCollege.

We will be sharing highlights of our great work across all our social media platforms under the #loveourcolleges and #collegesweek hashtags, reaching out to our MPs to lobby for a better deal for us from Government, and inviting students to join in special activities to mark the event.

Despite the many challenges of Covid-19 this year, Uxbridge College has continued to provide a high level of support for young people and adult learners alike, as well as to the businesses whose training needs we support, and to our local communities.

Highlights this year for at Uxbridge College have included:

  • Supporting local communities during lockdown with donations and support including care packages, sweets and donations of PPE.
  • Staff and students supporting individuals in lockdown through the NHS Volunteer Responders programme
  • Use of online learning tools during lockdown and beyond
  • Supporting adult learners with free courses to help boost their careers and learning potential
  • Working with 700 employers in 25 sectors to help them develop their workforce

Dr Darrell DeSouza Group Principal and CEO of HCUC, the merged college group for Uxbridge College and Harrow College, said:

“Throughout the college year we make every effort to share our achievements and let all our communities know what we have to offer, and our supporters how they can help - but Colleges Week gives us a special opportunity to really shout about it. Personally, I would like to say a huge thank you to all our staff and students this year for making our colleges such amazing places and for pulling together through such difficult times.”

Students have been invited to take part in the Colleges Week competition to produce creative work including art, songs and performances which celebrates our achievements. 

We have also invited our MPs to support us by asking the Chancellor to provide colleges with the investment they need, signing an Early Day Motion, and supplying a video that can be shared with staff and students.

Colleges Week is led by the Association of Colleges, the membership, support and lobbying body for colleges across the UK.

