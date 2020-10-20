 
Esports experts gives guest lecture at Barnsley College

#Esports students @BarnsleyCollege got the chance listen to guest speakers talk about their extensive career in Esports and their professional Esports organisation, Barrage Esports.

Jeff Simpkins, Owner and Managing Director, and Alex Davies, Head of Performance at Barrage Esports, virtually spoke to current Esports students about their career in the gaming world and gave an insight into why Barrage Esports is one of the leading professional Esports teams in the UK. The students also took the opportunity to ask questions related to Esports performance lifestyle, nutrition, analysis and psychology for performance.

Jeff said “Colleges are by far one of the most influential places we attend in our lifetimes and it’s important for upcoming Esports athletes to have a good understanding of academic theory in the sport. It is vital for students to gain an idea of the life and commitment involved in Esports and it was an honour to talk to them.”

Kalam Neale, Sport Curriculum Leader at Barnsley College, added: “We are really grateful to Jeff and Alex for giving up their time to speak to us about careers within the Esports industry. They offered a fantastic insight into the daily lives, routines, pressures and training regimes of professional Esports athletes and organisations.

“It was a really inspiring experience for our students to be able to interact and learn from one of the leading Esports teams in the UK. The experience further embedded and brought to life the content of the Esports course. We would like to say a huge thank you to Jeff and Alex and wish Barrage Esports the best of luck.”

