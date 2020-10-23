https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/23/understanding-the-coronavirus-helpline-and-online-educational-setting-status-form/

Understanding the coronavirus helpline and online educational setting status form

Posted by: , Posted on: - Categories: Coronavirus, Returning to school

Student wearing face mask

On Thursday we tweeted a response to a news article on our helpline.

The coronavirus helpline offers schools, parents and pupils the chance to get the latest information and advice about coronavirus (COVID-19) relating to schools and other educational establishments, and children's social care. It supports the work the Government is already doing to keep the public up to date with the latest health and travel advice.

Teachers should be calling the helpline for support relating to coronavirus in your school, for example what measures teachers should take if a child in your class is displaying coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms.

The number for the helpline is 0800 046 8687. Select Option 1 for advice on responding to confirmed cases and Option 3 for all other queries. Teachers do not need to report a confirmed case to the helpline. The helpline opening hours are:

  • Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm
  • Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm

In the event that your school has a confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) case, teachers are required to contact their local authority and fill out the daily online educational setting status form. This form enables the department to collect vital data on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in educational settings. The form must be submitted by 2pm each day. If this deadline cannot be met, the form must be submitted as soon as possible . Data submitted after the deadline may not be included in DfE daily figures.

If you have any questions about completing the form, you can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Tags:, , ,

Sharing and comments

Share this page

Related content and links

About the Education in the media blog

Education in the media is the Department for Education’s blog on the latest topical education and equalities issues. This blog features a review of leading media stories, rebuttal to news stories, as well as Ministerial comment.

Find out more

Focus on recruitment, training, and mentoring of women helps FDM Group to minimise gender pay gap
Sector News
@FDMgroup reports median gender pay gap of -2.1% for 2020 FTSE 250 pro
Tom Tugendhat MP Visits Hadlow College and West Kent College as Part of Colleges Week
Sector News
On 23rd October, Tom Tugendhat, MP for Tonbridge and Malling, visited
City of London Corporation provides Square Mile schoolchildren with food vouchers during half term break
Sector News
#EndChildFoodPoverty - School children resident in the City of London,

Categories

Recent blog posts

Sign up and manage updates

Follow us on social media

Comments and moderation policy

Read our guidelines