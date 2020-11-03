 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

National Campaign Inspires Engineers of the Future

Details
Hits: 108
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Tomorrow’s Engineers Week 2020

Thousands of potential engineers are set to be inspired as a national campaign launches this week. 

#TEWeek20   #ImAnEngineer   #BeTheDifference

Tomorrow’s Engineers Week 2020 (2- 6 November), led by EngineeringUK, takes place annually and shines a spotlight on engineering careers. It aims to change perceptions among young people, their parents and teachers, and inspire future engineers. 

Now in its eighth year, Tomorrow’s Engineers Week (#TEWeek20) highlights to young people that engineering is a creative, problem solving, exciting career that improves the world around us.

Last year, the Royal Academy of Engineering estimated that the UK needed to find more than one million new engineers by 2020 to meet demands. According to Engineering UK, there is also a shortfall of 69,000 engineers and technicians entering engineering or STEM-related subjects.

This week’s celebration will feature the incredible things engineers work on and the range of jobs available in the industry. One example of the type of engineer highlighted is Tom Coleman, a former student at Leeds College of Building. Tom studied a Higher-Level Apprenticeship in Civil Engineering, EngTech MICE, HND in Civil Engineering, and NVQ in Construction Management. Tom’s dedication earned him an array of accolades at College including CIHT awards, a Highways award, and a BTEC Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award.

Tom progressed to the University of Leeds where he recently completed an MSc in Geographic Information Systems (GIS). Tom now works for A-one+ as a GIS Specialist Engineer. His projects gained recognition after being shortlisted for the ESRI and CIHT national awards ceremonies in London and winning a Constructing Excellence Yorkshire and Humber (CEYH) 2020 Award.

Tom Coleman said:
“I believe the engineering industry provides the perfect platform for young, aspiring engineers to excel and progress. The industry has benefitted from increased awareness around apprenticeships and STEM recently, which has seen more companies invest in the future generation of engineers. “My own company has seen the benefit that apprentices can provide to the business, and I wish more civil engineering apprenticeships were widely available when I was younger. Therefore, to the younger generation considering a future career in engineering, there has been no better time than now to pursue the opportunity.”

This week, engineering institutions, employers and the education sector will come together to show young people the vital importance of engineering careers. The #TEWeek20 campaign highlights the positive impact that engineers have and showcases exciting opportunities for young people to experience the world of engineering on digital and social media platforms.

Catherine Smith, a Lecturer in Construction Management at Leeds College of Building, said pursuing Engineering was one of her best decisions:

Â£1bn Growth Deal showcasing education projects moves a step closer to 2021 start
Sector News
THE transformational North Wales Growth Deal that will create thousand
Former College student flies high in the world of business
Sector News
Former @BarnsleyCollege student, Dana-Leigh Togara, has launched her v
NASUWT Backs Call For Stronger Workplace Covid Safety Enforcement
Sector News
Commenting on a new report published by the Resolution Foundation th

“After graduating from the University of Sheffield, I was unsure about the industry in which I wanted to work. I started as a Construction Planner for Balfour Beatty on the gas network. After this, I progressed into project management working with Northern Powergrid as the client. 

“I then progressed on to the Extra High Voltage electrical network, managing larger construction projects. This area is where I gained some electrical engineering qualifications, such as the more well-known SSMTS and safety passport.

“Three years ago, I moved to Leeds College of Building.  I really enjoy sharing my experiences with the students and helping shape the construction professionals of the future. When I was in industry, I never worked on the same project twice, which meant I was always upskilling myself. If you fancy working in a profession where challenge and innovation is the norm, engineering is for you!”

You may also be interested in these articles:

£1bn Growth Deal showcasing education projects moves a step closer to 2021 start
Sector News
THE transformational North Wales Growth Deal that will create thousand
Former College student flies high in the world of business
Sector News
Former @BarnsleyCollege student, Dana-Leigh Togara, has launched her v
NASUWT Backs Call For Stronger Workplace Covid Safety Enforcement
Sector News
Commenting on a new report published by the Resolution Foundation th
A County Durham training provider has awarded funds after launching their own charity foundation
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group, based in Spennymoor, have raised over £60,000
Barton Peveril's British Athletics Student
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Holly Wilkinson has been sel
Racism's impact on international politics explored in new webinar series by LSE IDEAS
Sector News
LSE IDEAS @lseideas (The London School of Economics’ foreign policy
Pensions Agency benefits from first-class customer service training
Sector News
Customer service is important for any business, providing value, long-
£49 million uplift drives automotive industry towards green future
Sector News
Government awards funding to low carbon automotive projects across the
Association of Colleges responds to IFS report on education spending in England
Sector News
Responding to the Institute for Fiscal (@TheIFS) Studies 2020 annual r
AAT assessments expected to remain available during lockdown
Sector News
Following the announcement of a second national lockdown in England du
#OurTimeIsNOW: New Learning Innovation Festival to inspire positive change in education worldwide
Sector News
November’s [RE]LEARN – The Learning Innovation Festival is calling
National lockdown: Imperial College's community redouble efforts to support students
Sector News
The latter half of the Autumn term will be delivered in the context of

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5070)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page