OpenAthens opens submissions for Best Publisher User Experience Award 2021

Leading single sign-on provider OpenAthens is now accepting submissions for its Best Publisher User Experience Award 2021.

The identity and access management specialist is calling for applications from online publishers demonstrating how they have put the needs and experience of users at the heart of changes to digital services.

The award celebrates the incredible work publishers from across the globe have done to improve user experience and journey to content.

In their submissions, publishers must demonstrate:

  • evidence of user experience research
  • their understanding of the user journey and challenges users face when accessing content
  • good user experience design and methodology
  • tangible evidence of learner and researcher engagement in projects
  • compliance with the latest accessibility guidelines
  • a simple, seamless user journey
  • defined user experience goals and objectives and how they are measured
  • plans for future development.

Deadline for applications is late November and the winner will be announced at the Access Lab conference in March 2021.

Chaired by Jane Charlton, OpenAthens’ marketing manager, the judging panel includes a range of information industry experts: Todd Carpenter, executive director at NISO; Russell Palmer, assistant director at GALILEO virtual library and Eefke Smith, director of standards and technology at STM Publishing.

They will be joined by returning judges Helen Malone, director at Global Information Hub at GSK and Andy Priestner, trainer and consultant in UX research and design.

Jane Charlton commented: “I’m thrilled to be working alongside such a fantastic group of panel judges. Our panel members are passionate about improving the user experience on publisher platforms. I’m thrilled to have such a great team behind me and supporting me through the process.”

The shortlisted candidates will be announced on 1 December and the finalists will present their work as a case study at a webinar ahead of the conference.

Last years’ award spotlighted those publishers that put their users at the heart of their content, with the simple aim of giving users easy access.

Announced at the very first virtual Access Lab conference, Emerald Insight took home the inaugural award for their insights platform. They clearly demonstrated how they had worked closely with users to understand their needs and user journey.

The award demonstrates OpenAthens’ ongoing commitment to the evolution of the information industry in enabling simple access to knowledge for the benefit of all.

Commenting on the 2021 awards, OpenAthens commercial director, Jon Bentley said: “We’re thrilled to launch the second Best Publisher User Experience Award and look forward to information industry professionals from across the globe participating.

“OpenAthens works hard to help drive innovation in the information industry and to make access to knowledge as easy as possible for end users. With this award we hope to continue raising the awareness and importance of simplifying access to valuable digital resources.”

Visit the OpenAthens website to find out more about the Best Publisher User Experience Award and to submit your entry by late November.

